New Highland Spring water products to hit shelves after Asda supply deal signed

Highland Spring has secured a contract with supermarket chain Asda to supply five new water products.

By Scott Reid
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 4:45 pm
Lynn Smith, Highland Spring: 'Our evolving Eco bottle range underpins our commitment to remain at the forefront of environmentally sustainable innovation.' Picture: Ian Georgeson Photography
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The deal will see Asda become the only major grocery retailer in Scotland to stock the entire single-serve Eco range – made from 100 per cent recycled plastic – from the Perthshire-based company.

Lynn Smith, national account manager at Highland Spring Group, which was founded in 1979, said: “Providing healthy hydration in an environmentally sustainable way is the core purpose of Highland Spring and we have been working hard to ensure customers have access to more environmentally friendly packaging options.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Whilst all existing bottles in the Highland Spring range are 100 per cent recyclable, our evolving Eco bottle range underpins our commitment to remain at the forefront of environmentally sustainable innovation.”

Heather Turnbull, Asda’s regional buying manager for Scotland, added: “We’re delighted to be the first major grocery retailer in Scotland to stock the new Highland Spring Eco bottled water range, alongside the innovative 10-litre hydration pack.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.