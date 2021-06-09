New Highland Spring water products to hit shelves after Asda supply deal signed

Lynn Smith, Highland Spring: 'Our evolving Eco bottle range underpins our commitment to remain at the forefront of environmentally sustainable innovation.' Picture: Ian Georgeson Photography

The deal will see Asda become the only major grocery retailer in Scotland to stock the entire single-serve Eco range – made from 100 per cent recycled plastic – from the Perthshire-based company.

Lynn Smith, national account manager at Highland Spring Group, which was founded in 1979, said: “Providing healthy hydration in an environmentally sustainable way is the core purpose of Highland Spring and we have been working hard to ensure customers have access to more environmentally friendly packaging options.

“Whilst all existing bottles in the Highland Spring range are 100 per cent recyclable, our evolving Eco bottle range underpins our commitment to remain at the forefront of environmentally sustainable innovation.”

Heather Turnbull, Asda’s regional buying manager for Scotland, added: “We’re delighted to be the first major grocery retailer in Scotland to stock the new Highland Spring Eco bottled water range, alongside the innovative 10-litre hydration pack.”

A message from the Editor: