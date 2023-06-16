The third episode of BBC Scotland's popular property show visited homes in central Scotland.

Interior designer Anna Campbell Jones, architect and lecturer Michael Angus and guest judge Banjo Beale are currently touring and scoring flats and houses across the county in a series of weekly programmes on BBC1 every Monday at 8.30pm.

Triumphing in the epidose featuring homes in central Scotland was the Old Manse in Auchterarder.

Dating from the mid-19th Century, it’s a beautiful, sandstone period property which is home to Kelly, Michel and their three children.

Upon viewing it for the first time, Kelly instantly fell in love with the house but Michel was looking for something more modern which didn’t require renovating.

Undeterred by the challenge, Kelly lovingly restored the period property with an interior inspired by British textile designer William Morris. The five bedroomed home has three bathrooms, a stunning garden and a snug come cinema room.

It beat the other two challengers to the final - a Bridge of Allan new build called Skinny House, and a cottage in Dunblane.

Take a tour of the Old Manse below.

1 . A design for life The interior of the Old Manse was inspired by British textile designer William Morris. Photo Sales

2 . Sit down next to me There's plenty of options in the house if you're looking to sit down and relax. Photo Sales

3 . Goodnight One of the five beautifully decorated bedrooms. Photo Sales

4 . Family friendly Kelly and Michel live in the house with their three children. Photo Sales