Highland Spring launches new flavoured water range as part of £10 million investment

Bottled water brand Highland Spring is pumping some £10 million into its Perthshire site to expand capacity as it launches a new flavoured range.

The firm said entering the UK’s 400 million litres flavoured water category would “accelerate the evolution of the brand and business”. Initially, the new products will be available exclusively in selected Tesco stores and online from April.

The investment in the region of £10m at the group’s main site in Blackford will provide about 25 per cent extra growth capability every year and enable more flexibility in sustainable packaging formats, as well as facilitating the launch into flavoured water. Across the last few years, the brand has continued to grow sales with volumes up 7.9 per cent, ahead of the rest of the category, and extending its market share from 13.1 per cent in 2021 to 13.9 per cent in 2022. Overall, Highland Spring Group reported UK sales in excess of 500 million litres, an increase of 2.9 per cent versus the year before.

In 2022, the company opened a landmark rail freight facility and 40 per cent of the water supplied from the group’s main bottling plant is now transported by rail, removing 8,000 HGV journeys from the roads. The firm’s new flavoured range comprises strawberry, apple & blackcurrant, and lemon & lime.