The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be the latest awards show to take place in 2024, with the nominations in and the ceremony right around the corner.

Nominees include Oppenheimer, which has already swept this year’s awards season, with other projects such as Barbie, The Holdovers and television productions such as The Last of Us.

Cast members from "Succesion" including Scottish actor Brian Cox. Image: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty

Succession is another programme to receive plenty of nominations, with Scottish actor Brian Cox up for outstanding performance by an actor in a drama series.

And for the first time, fans will be able to watch the SAG Awards live on Netflix.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 SAG Awards from nominations to how to watch it live in the UK.

What are the Screen Actors Guild Awards?

First taking place in 1995, the SAG Awards are the only Hollywood awards ceremony to exclusively honour actors presenting 13 awards across both television and film.

Winners are selected by more than 130,000 performers who are part of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

When are the Screen Actors Guild Awards?

The SAG Awards will take place on Saturday, February 24 with the ceremony set to begin at 1am UK time.

A view of the casting and moulding process during the pouring of the actor statuette for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild awards. Image: Getty

Where to watch the SAG Awards UK

In the UK, the SAG Awards will be available to stream on Netflix from 11.30pm on Saturday, February 24.

Why the SAG Awards don't have a host

Streaming live from Los Angeles, the 2024 SAG Awards don't have one specific host unlike many major ceremonies.

Explaining the move in 2013, long-time SAG Awards producer Kathy Connell said: "We chose to not have a host was because we didn’t want the time taken away from the people we were honoring. Our show is just two hours long. We wanted the whole evening to be about the actors and not about one personality."

Emma Stone with Idris Elba after winning the Best Leading Actress award for 'Poor Things' during the Bafta Film Awards 2024. Image: Ian West/PA Wire

Instead a star-studded group of presenters will help make the show possible, including actors such as Idris Elba, Jennifer Anniston, Brendan Fraser, Margot Robbie, Glen Powell and more.

Screen Actors Guild Awards film nominations

With Barbie and Oppenheimer taking in the most nominations for the film side of proceedings there have also been surprise snubs, including Leonardo DiCaprio.

Motion Picture cast

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

Screen Actors Guild Awards television nominations

When it comes to television, Succession leads nominations alongside The Last of Us as well as several Ted Lasso stars.

The Crown is another show to be recognised by the Screen Actors Guild Awards, with Elizabeth Debicki receiving a nomination for her role as Princess Diana in the Netflix drama series.

Elizabeth Debicki has been nominated for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown's final season. Photograph by Daniel Escale/Netflix

Drama Series Ensemble

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef

Female Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, Beef

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series