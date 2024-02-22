SAG Awards 2024: What to know about the Screen Actors Guild Awards including nominations and where to watch
The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be the latest awards show to take place in 2024, with the nominations in and the ceremony right around the corner.
Nominees include Oppenheimer, which has already swept this year’s awards season, with other projects such as Barbie, The Holdovers and television productions such as The Last of Us.
Succession is another programme to receive plenty of nominations, with Scottish actor Brian Cox up for outstanding performance by an actor in a drama series.
And for the first time, fans will be able to watch the SAG Awards live on Netflix.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 SAG Awards from nominations to how to watch it live in the UK.
What are the Screen Actors Guild Awards?
First taking place in 1995, the SAG Awards are the only Hollywood awards ceremony to exclusively honour actors presenting 13 awards across both television and film.
Winners are selected by more than 130,000 performers who are part of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).
When are the Screen Actors Guild Awards?
The SAG Awards will take place on Saturday, February 24 with the ceremony set to begin at 1am UK time.
Where to watch the SAG Awards UK
In the UK, the SAG Awards will be available to stream on Netflix from 11.30pm on Saturday, February 24.
Why the SAG Awards don't have a host
Streaming live from Los Angeles, the 2024 SAG Awards don't have one specific host unlike many major ceremonies.
Explaining the move in 2013, long-time SAG Awards producer Kathy Connell said: "We chose to not have a host was because we didn’t want the time taken away from the people we were honoring. Our show is just two hours long. We wanted the whole evening to be about the actors and not about one personality."
Instead a star-studded group of presenters will help make the show possible, including actors such as Idris Elba, Jennifer Anniston, Brendan Fraser, Margot Robbie, Glen Powell and more.
Screen Actors Guild Awards film nominations
With Barbie and Oppenheimer taking in the most nominations for the film side of proceedings there have also been surprise snubs, including Leonardo DiCaprio.
Motion Picture cast
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
Screen Actors Guild Awards television nominations
When it comes to television, Succession leads nominations alongside The Last of Us as well as several Ted Lasso stars.
The Crown is another show to be recognised by the Screen Actors Guild Awards, with Elizabeth Debicki receiving a nomination for her role as Princess Diana in the Netflix drama series.
Drama Series Ensemble
- The Crown
- The Gilded Age
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Comedy Series Ensemble
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Female Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries
- Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Bel Powley, A Small Light
- Ali Wong, Beef
Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
- Ahsoka
- Barry
- Beef
- The Last of Us
- The Mandalorian
