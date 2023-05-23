One of the most critically-acclaimed television series of recent years will come to a conclusion next week.

Billionaire media mogul Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox, is just one of the memorable characters in Succession.

The 39th and final episode of Succession will be released in the UK on Monday, May 29 – with a feature length instalment bringing an end to the epic battle for control over the Roy family’s media empire.

Winner of multiple Emmy Awards and other gongs, it features a wonderful cast of morally-dubious characters – led by Brian Cox’s monstrous Logan – and twisty plots.

To whet your appetite for the finale, here are the best episodes according to IMDb to binge before bidding farewell to the Roys.

All episodes are available to stream in the UK via Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

Connor's Wedding

Episode three of season four scores a near-perfect 9.9 rating in IMDb, making Connor's Wedding offically the best episode of Succession. Many have hailed it as one of the greatest hours of television ever, as certain events overshadow Connor's tacky wedding. No spoilers though - in case anybody hasn't seen it yet.

This Is Not for Tears

Silver medal position goes to the final episode of season two. As the future of the Waystar Royco hangs in the balance, Logan retreats to his luxury Mediterranean yacht as he looks for a sacrificial lamb among his family and allies to act as public scapegoat over a damaging sexual misconduct scandal.

All the Bells Say

Set in Tuscany during the marriage of Logan's former wife Caroline, All the Bells Say is the ninth and final episode of season three. It follows the Roy children grappling with their futures amidst Logan's negotiations with GoJo over the fate of the family business.

Tern Haven

The fifth episode of the second season of Succession, Tern Haven seen the Roys negotiating with the Pierces, another billionaire family, to acquire their media conglomerate PGM. The horse-trading results in secrets being uncovered, fuelling already-simmering family tensions.

Chiantishire

