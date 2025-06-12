Oil rig horror game Still Wakes the Deep returns to North Sea with new 80s set DLC
Developer The Chinese Room has a new story expansion to their North Sea set horror game Still Wakes the Deep.
Titled Siren’s Rest, the DLC will be released on Wednesday, June 18, exactly one year on from the release of the original game which won three BAFTA Games Awards earlier this year, including Best New Intellectual Property.
Set more than a decade following the events of Still Wakes the Deep, players will be able to return to the Beira D off the coast of Scotland to explore exactly what happened to the ill fated oil rig’s crew.
In the official announcement, The Chinese Room say: “1986. The Beira D is now a groaning steel catacomb interred in the inky depths of the North Sea. What really happened that December day in 1975, when communications to the mainland were severed and the rig sank without a trace? What answers can be given to families who still grieve, ten years on?
“You are Mhairi. And you will find those answers. As the leader of a saturation dive to the wreck of the Beira D, you descend, a fragile light in the crushing dark. Your mission: uncover the fate of the crew and recover what remains of their passing.”
Armed with a cutting torch, crowbar and camera, players will explore the remains of the underwater wreckage to piece together the crew’s final moments, all while an unknown force lurks in the depths.
Written by Helldivers 2’s Sagar Beroshi, the new story will be led by Lois Chimimba who plays Mhairi. Best known for her roles in Shetland, Nightsleeper and Vigil, Chimimba will be joined by Lorn Macdonald (Deadwater Fell), and David Menkin (Alan Wake 2). The game is once again directed by Kate Saxon.
Available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, Still Wakes the Deep: Siren’s Rest will cost will cost £9.99 with its release set for June 18. Those purchasing via Steam will receive a 15% launch discount. To play, a copy of the base game will be required.
Still Wakes the Deep is available with Game Pass for console and PC.
