Filmed primarily in Scotland, Nightsleeper is a new BBC thriller series which unfolds in real time as passengers travel from Glasgow to London.

Nightsleeper will soon be available on BBC iPlayer. | BBC

Here’s everything you need to know about Nightsleeper, from its cast and filming locations to where to watch.

What is it about?

Unfolding in real time, the six part series is set aboard a sleeper train travelling from Glasgow to London as it is “hackjacked” – hijacked by hackers – en route. It follows train passenger and off duty cop Joe Roag (Cole) as he works with the acting technical director at the National Cyber Security Centre, Abby Aysgarth (Roach), as they try to save the lives of the train’s passengers and figure out who has hijacked the train.

James Cosmo in Nightsleeper. | BBC

Nightsleeper was created by BAFTA award winning writer Nick Leather, whose previous work includes The Control Room and Mother’s Day, and unlike the majority of television shows its events unfold in real time - reflecting the train journey.

In an earlier interview with The Scotsman, Cosmo said: “It’s set in real-time, so I really think it’s something that people should binge-watch. I really like the idea that you can sit down and spend a whole evening watching something now.”

Nightsleeper cast

Leading the cast of Nightsleeper is Welsh actress Alexandra Roach as Abby Aysgarth, the Acting Technical Director at the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre and English actor Joe Cole as Joe Roag, an off-duty police officer. Roach is best known for her roles in Utopia and No Offence, while Cole has appeared in shows including Gangs of London and Peaky Blinders.

Sharon Rooney in Nightsleeper. | BBC

Other cast members include Scottish performers such as Barbie actress Sharon Rooney, Harry Potter’s Cho Chang, Katie Leung and Scott Reid who is best known for playing Methadone Mick in Still Game.

The full cast of Nightsleeper

Alexandra Roach as Abby Aysgarth

Joe Cole as Joe Roag

Alex Ferns

Sharon Small as Liz Draycott

James Cosmo as Fraser Warren

David Threlfall as Paul Peveril

Daniel Cahill

Lois Chimimba

Gabriel Howell

Katie Leung

Leah MacRae

Ruth Madeley

Adam Mitchell as Mouse,

Pamela Nomvete as Nicola Miller

Scott Reid

Sharon Rooney as Yasmin Brown

Parth Thakerar as Saj Sidhu

Nightsleeper filming locations

Nightsleeper was primarily in Scotland, in locations around Glasgow – including Glasgow Central – as well as studio spaces in Finnieston and at the now shut Pioneer Film Studios in Stepps.

It was in this studio that production created various recreations of three sleeper carriages, which were surrounded by LED screens throughout filming.

Roach called the set “absolutely incredible”, while Cole described how the screens displayed images which had been recorded along the Glasgow to London journey.

Alexandra Roach as Abby Aysgarth. | BBC

Cole said: "We had to pretend we were on a train the whole time. They had these LED screens running alongside the carriages.

"The whole journey from Glasgow had been pre-recorded, so wherever we were in the script we could go there at the touch of a button so we had all this stuff to react to.”

It was reportedly so realistic that some actors needed motion sickness pills while filming.

Nightsleeper release date

Nightsleeper will be released on BBC iPlayer at 6am on Sunday, September 15.