Astro Bot swept the 2025 Bafta Games Awards, taking home a whopping five prizes - including Best Game - with Scottish horror Still Wakes The Deep also among the top titles of the night.

Set aboard an oil rig in the North Sea, the narrative game won best New Intellectual Property, with Scottish stars Alec Newman and Karen Dunbar earning Baftas for Performer In A Leading Role and Performer In A Supporting Role respectively.

Meanwhile, adventure game Astro Bot - in addition to earning the top prize of the night - also won best Animation, Audio Achievement, Family Game and Game Design.

Helldivers 2 was another of the night’s biggest winners, taking home the Bafta for best Multiplayer as well as Best Music, for its Wilbert Roget II composed soundtrack. Legendary composer Yoko Shimomura was also recognised with the Bafta Fellowship for her contributions to gaming.

Here are all of the 2025 Bafta Games Awards winners, in pictures.

Animation: Astro Bot Astro Bot took home a number of awards during the 21st Bafta Games Awards - including Animation.

Artistic Achievement: Neva Adrian Cuevas accepts the Artistic Achievement Award on behalf of the Development Team for 'Neva' on stage during the BAFTA Games Awards 2025.

Audio Achievement: Astro Bot Nicolas Doucet and Junko Sano accept the Audio Achievement Award during the BAFTA Games Awards 2025.