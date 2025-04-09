Ben Starr poses in the winners room with the Debut Game Award for 'Balatro' during the BAFTA Games Awards 2025.Ben Starr poses in the winners room with the Debut Game Award for 'Balatro' during the BAFTA Games Awards 2025.
Bafta Games Awards 2025: All of the winners of the 21st Bafta Games Awards, in pictures

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 9th Apr 2025, 10:30 BST

The Scottish stars of Still Wakes The Deep, a horror game set on an oil rig in the North Sea, were among the top winners at the 21st Bafta Games Awards.

Astro Bot swept the 2025 Bafta Games Awards, taking home a whopping five prizes - including Best Game - with Scottish horror Still Wakes The Deep also among the top titles of the night.

Set aboard an oil rig in the North Sea, the narrative game won best New Intellectual Property, with Scottish stars Alec Newman and Karen Dunbar earning Baftas for Performer In A Leading Role and Performer In A Supporting Role respectively.

Meanwhile, adventure game Astro Bot - in addition to earning the top prize of the night - also won best Animation, Audio Achievement, Family Game and Game Design.

Helldivers 2 was another of the night’s biggest winners, taking home the Bafta for best Multiplayer as well as Best Music, for its Wilbert Roget II composed soundtrack. Legendary composer Yoko Shimomura was also recognised with the Bafta Fellowship for her contributions to gaming.

Here are all of the 2025 Bafta Games Awards winners, in pictures.

Astro Bot took home a number of awards during the 21st Bafta Games Awards - including Animation.

1. Animation: Astro Bot

Astro Bot took home a number of awards during the 21st Bafta Games Awards - including Animation. | Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Adrian Cuevas accepts the Artistic Achievement Award on behalf of the Development Team for 'Neva' on stage during the BAFTA Games Awards 2025.

2. Artistic Achievement: Neva

Adrian Cuevas accepts the Artistic Achievement Award on behalf of the Development Team for 'Neva' on stage during the BAFTA Games Awards 2025. | Getty Images for BAFTA

Nicolas Doucet and Junko Sano accept the Audio Achievement Award during the BAFTA Games Awards 2025.

3. Audio Achievement: Astro Bot

Nicolas Doucet and Junko Sano accept the Audio Achievement Award during the BAFTA Games Awards 2025. | Getty Images for BAFTA

Gento Morita, Kohei Kawa, Nicolas Doucet, Junko Sano, Mayu Kawaguchi and Kenneth Young accept the Best Game Award on behalf of the Development Team for 'Astro Bot' on stage during the BAFTA Games Awards 2025.

4. Best Game: Astro Bot

Gento Morita, Kohei Kawa, Nicolas Doucet, Junko Sano, Mayu Kawaguchi and Kenneth Young accept the Best Game Award on behalf of the Development Team for 'Astro Bot' on stage during the BAFTA Games Awards 2025. | Getty Images for BAFTA

