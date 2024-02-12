Renaissance Act II: Beyoncé announces new country-themed album during Super Bowl advert
Beyoncé has announced the highly anticipated follow up to her Renaissance album during a Super Bowl advertisement for Verizon.
"Okay, they ready. Drop the new music," the star states during the advert, with two singles - Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages - being released on streaming platforms immediately following the broadcast.
Titled Renaissance Act II, the country-themed album is set to be released on Friday, March 29. The Grammy-award winning artist has previously confirmed that Renaissance is a "three act project".
The advert for the American communications giant sees Beyoncé try - and fail - to break the internet, before announcing new music.
Renaissance Act II release date
Beyoncé will release Renaissance Act II on Friday, March 29.
Where to stream 16 Carriages and Texas Hold 'Em
In the UK, both of Beyoncé's new singles are available on most major music streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, as well as Tidal; the streaming platform in which the singer and her husband Jay-Z are shareholders.
Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages are also both available on YouTube.
Where to watch Beyoncé's Super Bowl ad
You can watch Beyoncé's full Super Bowl advertisement for Verizon on YouTube.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.