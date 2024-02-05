Taylor Swift and boygenius with their Grammys.

First held in 1959, the Grammys are one of the big four entertainment awards in the USA - alongside the Academy Awards for film, the Emmy Awards for television, and the Tony Awards for theatre.

This year's ceremony was the 66th and took place on Sunday, February 4, where a total of 94 awards were presented at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

There was plenty to talk about, with Phoebe Bridgers leading the way with four trophies (three with boygenius), followed by three for SZA, boygenius, Killer Mike and Victoria Monét. Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift all won two, with Swift becoming the first artist to earn four Album of the Year prizes.

Here are all the winners.

Album of the Year

Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS

WINNER: Taylor Swift - Midnights

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste - Worship

WINNER: Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

WINNER: Victoria Moné



The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

WINNER: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)

Jon Batiste - Butterfly

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)

Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

WINNER: Taylor Swift - Midnights

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones - ICU

Halle - Angel

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love

WINNER: SZA - Snooze

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

WINNER: Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Best Música Urbana Album

WINNER: Karol G - Mañana Será Bonito

Rauw Alejandro - Saturno

Tainy - Data

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red

WINNER: Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

WINNER: Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Producer of the Year, Classical

Brian Pidgeon

David Frost

Dmitriy Lipay

WINNER: Elaine Martone

Morten Lindberg

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic - Fandango

Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra - Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces

Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry - Sanlikol: A Gentleman of Istanbul - Symphony for Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor

WINNER: Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Contemporary American Composers

Shara Nova & A Far Cry - The Blue Hour

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings - Me/And/Dad

Michael Cleveland - Lovin’ of the Game

Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar

WINNER: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold

Sam Bush - Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Willie Nelson - Bluegrass

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

WINNER: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - As We Speak

Ben Wendel - All One

Bob James - Jazz Hands

House of Waters - On Becoming

Julian Lage - The Layers

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Adam Blackstone - Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn

WINNER: Billy Childs - The Winds of Change

Kenny Barron - The Source

Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix

Pat Metheny - Dream Box

Best Jazz Performance

Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté - Vulnerable (Live)

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - But Not for Me

Jon Batiste - Movement 18’ (Heroes)

Lakecia Benjamin - Basquiat

WINNER: Samara Joy - Tight

Best Progressive R&B Album

Diddy - The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy - Nova

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

WINNER: SZA - SOS

6lack - Since I Have a Lover

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot

WINNER: Coco Jones - ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love

SZA - Kill Bill

Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony - Akiho: In That Space, at That Time

WINNER: Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful of Teeth - Montgomery: Rounds

Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic - Adès: Dante

Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic - Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Roomful of Teeth - Brittelle: Psychedelics

Best Classical Compendium

Aaron Diehl & The Knights - Zodiac Suite

Andy Akiho, Omaha Symphony & Ankush Kumar Bahl - Sculptures

Chick Corea & Orchestra da Camera della Sardegna - Sardinia

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers & Gustavo Castillo - Fandango

Peter Herresthal, Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, James Gaffigan, Arctic Philharmonic & Tim Weiss - Missy Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

WINNER: Various Artists - Passion for Bach and Coltrane

Wild Up & Christopher Rountree - Julius Eastman Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist - Because

WINNER: Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) - Walking in the Dark

Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist - Broken Branches

Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist - 40@40

Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist - Rising

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Andy Akiho - Akiho: Cylinders

Curtis Stewart - Of Love

WINNER: Louisville Orchestra - The American Project

Robert Black - Adams, John Luther: Darkness and Scattered Light

Seth Parker Woods - Difficult Grace

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet - American Stories

Catalyst Quartet - Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker

WINNER: Roomful of Teeth - Rough Magic

Third Coast Percussion - Between Breaths

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos - Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ and Op. 1, No. 3

Best Choral Performance

The Clarion Choir - Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil

The Crossing - Carols After a Plague

Miró Quartet; Conspirare - The House of Belonging

San Francisco Symphony Chorus - Ligeti: Lux Aeterna

WINNER: Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir - Saariaho: Reconnaissance

Best Opera Recording

WINNER: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Champion

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Corigliano: The Lord of Cries

The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet - Little: Black Lodge

Best Orchestral Performance

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra - Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem of Ecstasy

WINNER: Los Angeles Philharmonic - Adès: Dante

Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra - Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra; Four Pieces

The Philadelphia Orchestra - Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony

San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Fenestra

Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Metropole Orkest - Com Que Voz (Live)

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - April in Paris

WINNER: Säje Featuring Jacob Collier - In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning

Samara Joy - Lush Life

Best Regional Roots Music Album

WINNER: Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band - New Beginnings

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers - Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

WINNER: Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra - Live: Orpheum Theater Nola

New Breed Bass Band - Made in New Orleans

New Orleans Nightcrawlers - Too Much to Hold

The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. - Live at the Maple Leaf

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire

WINNER: Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)

The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon

Nickel Creek - Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee

Paul Simon - Psalms

Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne - Nobody’s Nobody

Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton - We Don’t Fight Anymore

Dierks Bentley Furingeat Billy Strings - High Note

Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson - Save Me

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin - Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)

WINNER: Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Mélusine

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - Alive at the Village Vanguard

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke - Lean In

WINNER: Nicole Zuraitis - How Love Begins

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - For Ella 2

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Hilario Duran and His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera - I Remember Mingus

Just 6 - Angels We Have Heard on High

Ludwig Göransson - Can You Hear the Music

WINNER: The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel - Folsom Prison Blues

Wednesday Addams - Paint It Black

Best Instrumental Composition

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - Motion

WINNER: John Williams - Helena’s Theme

Lakecia Benjamin Feuringat Angela Davis - Amerikkan Skin

Ludwig Göransson - Can You Hear the Music

Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - Cutey and the Dragon

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep - Big Tree WINNER: Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being Senator Bernie Sanders - It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Best Children’s Music Album

Andrew & Polly - Ahhhhh! DJ Willy Wow! - Hip Hope for Kids! Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon - Ancestars Uncle Jumbo - Taste the Sky WINNER: 123 Andrés - We Grow Together Preschool Songs

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

WINNER: Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality and The Scorchio Quartet - So She Howls David Darling & Hans Christian - Ocean Dreaming Ocean Kirsten Agresta-Copely - Aquamarine Omar Akram - Moments of Beauty Ólafur Arnalds - Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)

Best Reggae Album

Buju Banton - Born for Greatness Beenie Man - Simma Burning Spear - No Destroyer Collie Buddz - Cali Roots Riddim 2023 WINNER: Julian Marley & Antaeus - Colors of Royal

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cabra - Martínez Diamante Eléctrico - Leche de Tigre Fito Paez - EADDA9223 WINNER: Juanes - Vida CotidianaWINNER: Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas las Flores

Best Latin Pop Album

AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 WINNER: Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1) Maluma - Don Juan Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja Paula Arenas - A Ciegas Pedro Capó - La Neta

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily - Love in Exile Cory Henry - Live at the Piano Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue - SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree Louis Cole - Quality Over Opinion WINNER: Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book

Best Latin Jazz Album

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band - Vox Humana Eliane Elias - Quietude Ivan Lins With the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra - My Heart Speaks Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente - Cometa WINNER: Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - El Arte del Bolero Vol. 2

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla - The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo WINNER: The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart - Basie Swings the Blues Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society - Dynamic Maximum Tension Mingus Big Band - The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest - Olympians

Best Historical Album

Bob Dylan - Fragments - Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17 Lou Reed - Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition Various Artists - The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922 Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 WINNER: Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Album Notes

Howdy Glenn - I Can Almost See Houston Iftin Band - Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions John Coltrane - Evenings at the Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 WINNER: Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Bo Burnham - Inside: Deluxe Box Set Lou Reed - Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition Neutral Milk Hotel - The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel Ngọt - Gieo WINNER: Various Artists - For the Birds: The Birdsong Project

Best Recording Package

The Arcs - Eletrophonic Chronic Brad Breeck - Gravity Falls Caroline Rose - The Art of Forgetting WINNER: Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork Ensemble Cadenza 21’ - Cadenza 21’ Leaf Yeh - Migration

Best Comedy Album

Chris Rock - Selective Outrage WINNER: Dave Chappelle - What’s in a Name? Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love Trevor Noah - I Wish You Would Wanda Sykes - I’m an Entertainer

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys - The Car WINNER: Boygenius - The Record Gorillaz - Cracker Island Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays - Belinda Says Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint Boygenius - Cool About It Lana Del Rey - A&W WINNER: Paramore - This Is Why

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher Metallica - 72 Seasons WINNER: Paramore - This Is Why Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough Foo Fighters - Rescued Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness The Rolling Stones - Angry

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed - Bad Man Ghost - Phantom of the Opera WINNER: Metallica - 72 Seasons Slipknot - Hive Mind Spiritbox - Jaded

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song WINNER: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough Foo Fighters - Rescued Metallica - Lux Æterna

Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo Parade Shucked WINNER: Some Like It Hot Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive WINNER: Laufey - Bewitched Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Global Music Album

Bokanté - History Burna Boy - I Told Them… Davido - Timeless WINNER: Shakti - This Moment Susana Baca- Epifanías

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Olamide - Amapiano Ayra Starr - Rush Burna Boy - City Boys Davido Featuring Musa Keys - Unavailable WINNER: Tyla - Water

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily - Shadow Forces WINNER: Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - Pashto Burna Boy - Alone Davido - Feel Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) - Abundance in Millets Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas - Todo Colores Silvana Estrada - Milagro y Disastre

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Aja Monet - When the Poems Do What They Do WINNER: J. Ivy - The Light Inside Kevin Powell - Grocery Shopping With My Mother Prentice Powell and Shawn William - For Your Consideration ’24 Queen Sheba - A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss WINNER: Killer Mike - Michael Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains Nas - King’s Disease III Travis Scott - Utopia

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat - Attention Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex WINNER: Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin’ on Top of the World Doja Cat - Attention Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U WINNER: Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life SZA - Low

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies Black Thought - Love Letter Coi Leray - Players Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex WINNER: Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Best R&B Album

Babyface - Girls Night Out Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) Emily King - Special Occasion Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP WINNER: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface Featuring Coco Jones - Simple Kenyon Dixon - Lucky WINNER: PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol - Good Morning SZA - Love Language Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét - Hollywood

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Erica Campbell - Feel Alright (Blessed) Melvin Crispell III - God Is WINNER: Kirk Franklin - All Things Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard - God Is Good Zacardi Cortez - Lord Do It for Me (Live)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera Jessie Jo Dillon Justin Tranter Shane McAnally WINNER: Theron Thomas

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet - Tribute to the King WINNER: Blind Boys of Alabama - Echoes of the South Becky Isaacs Bowman - Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times Brian Free & Assurance - Meet Me at the Cross Gaither Vocal Band - Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Blessing Offor - My Tribe Da’ T.R.U.T.H. - Emanuel Lauren Daigle - Lauren Daigle WINNER: Lecrae - Church Clothes 4 Phil Wickham - I Believe

Best Gospel Album

Erica Campbell - I Love You Maverick City Music - The Maverick Way Jonathan McReynolds - My Truth Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Hymns (Live) WINNER: Tye Tribbett - All Things New: Live in Orlando

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Blessing Offor - Believe Cody Carnes - Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live] For King & Country Featuring Jordin Sparks - Love Me Like I Am Lauren Daigle - Thank God I Do WINNER: Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Your Power Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - God Problems

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Bettye LaVette - LaVette! Christone “Kingfish” Ingram - Live in London WINNER: Larkin Poe - Blood Harmony Ruthie Foster - Healing Time Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton - Death Wish Blues

Best Traditional Blues Album

WINNER: Bobby Rush - All My Love for You Eric Bibb - Ridin’ John Primer - Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge Mr. Sipp - The Soul Side of Sipp Tracy Nelson - Life Don’t Miss Nobody

Best Americana Album

Allison Russell - The Returner Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions Rhiannon Giddens - You’re the One

Best American Roots Song

Allison Russell - The Returner Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson - California Sober Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Cast Iron Skillet The War and Treaty - Blank Page

Best Americana Performance

Allison Russell - The Returner Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship WINNER: Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night

Best American Roots Performance

WINNER: Allison Russell - Eve Was Black Blind Boys of Alabama - Heaven Help Us All Jon Batiste - Butterfly Madison Cunningham - Inventing the Wheel Rhiannon Giddens - You Louisiana Man

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark - Buried WINNER: Chris Stapleton - White Horse Morgan Wallen - Last Night Tyler Childers - In Your Love Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything

Best Country Solo Performance

Brandy Clark - Buried WINNER: Chris Stapleton - White Horse Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind Luke Combs - Fast Car Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Best Immersive Audio Album

WINNER: Alicia Keys - The Diary of Alicia Keys Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack) George Strait - Blue Clear Sky Madison Beer - Silence Between Songs Ryan Ylyate - Act 3 (Immersive Edition)

Best Remixed Recording

WINNER: Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix) Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown - New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix) Lane 8 - Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix) Mariah Carey - Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix) Turnstile & BadBadNotGood Featuring Blood Orange - Alien Love Call

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Bokanté - History Boygenius - The Record Caroline Polachek - Desire, I Want to Turn Into You Feist - Multitudes WINNER: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

Best Music Film

WINNER: David Bowie - Moonage Daydream Kendrick Lamar - Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour Lewis Capaldi - How I’m Feeling Now Little Richard - I Am Everything Tupac Shakur - Dear Mama

Best Music Video

WINNER: The Beatles - I’m Only Sleeping Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”] Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out Troye Sivan - Rush Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Best Song Written for Visual Media

WINNER: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”] Dua Lipa - Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album) Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World [From Barbie the Album] Rihanna - Lift Me Up (From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By) Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken [From “Barbie the Album”]

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory - Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea” - Hogwarts Legacy Sarah Schachner - Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II WINNER: Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

John Williams - The Fabelmans John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever WINNER: Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Daisy Jones & the Six - Aurora WINNER: Various Artists - Barbie the Album Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 “Weird Al” Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Tropical Latin Album

Carlos Vives - Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia - Niche Sinfónico Luis Figueroa - Voy a Ti Omara Portuondo - Vida WINNER: Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) Tony Succar, Mimy Succar - Mimy & Tony

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano Flor de Toloache - Motherflower Lila Downs - La Sánchez Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes WINNER: Peso Pluma - Génesis

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling WINNER: Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) Kx5 - Kx5 Skrillex - Quest for Fire

Best Pop Dance Recording

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me WINNER: Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam Troye Sivan - Rush

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21f Disclosure - Higher Than Ever Before James Blake - Loading Romy & Fred Again.. - Strong WINNER: Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan - Rumble

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

