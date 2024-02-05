Grammy Awards 2024: Full list of winners as boygenius, SZA and Killer Mike dominate
The biggest names in the world of music took to the red carpet last night for the Grammy Awards.
First held in 1959, the Grammys are one of the big four entertainment awards in the USA - alongside the Academy Awards for film, the Emmy Awards for television, and the Tony Awards for theatre.
This year's ceremony was the 66th and took place on Sunday, February 4, where a total of 94 awards were presented at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
There was plenty to talk about, with Phoebe Bridgers leading the way with four trophies (three with boygenius), followed by three for SZA, boygenius, Killer Mike and Victoria Monét. Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift all won two, with Swift becoming the first artist to earn four Album of the Year prizes.
Here are all the winners.
Album of the Year
- Boygenius - The Record
- Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
- Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
- Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
- SZA - SOS
- WINNER: Taylor Swift - Midnights
Record of the Year
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]
- Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
- Jon Batiste - Worship
- WINNER: Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
- Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Best New Artist
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- WINNER: Victoria Moné
- The War and Treaty
Song of the Year
WINNER: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]
- Dua Lipa - Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)
- Jon Batiste - Butterfly
- Lana Del Rey - A&W
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)
- Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry
- Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
- WINNER: Taylor Swift - Midnights
Best R&B Song
- Coco Jones - ICU
- Halle - Angel
- Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
- WINNER: SZA - Snooze
- Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Best Country Album
- Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
- Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
- WINNER: Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
- Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain
- Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Best Música Urbana Album
- WINNER: Karol G - Mañana Será Bonito
- Rauw Alejandro - Saturno
- Tainy - Data
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]
- Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
- WINNER: Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Daniel Nigro
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- WINNER: Jack Antonoff
- Metro Boomin
Producer of the Year, Classical
- Brian Pidgeon
- David Frost
- Dmitriy Lipay
- WINNER: Elaine Martone
- Morten Lindberg
Best Engineered Album, Classical
- Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic - Fandango
- Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra - Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces
- Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry - Sanlikol: A Gentleman of Istanbul - Symphony for Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor
- WINNER: Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Contemporary American Composers
- Shara Nova & A Far Cry - The Blue Hour
Best Bluegrass Album
- Billy Strings - Me/And/Dad
- Michael Cleveland - Lovin’ of the Game
- Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar
- WINNER: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold
- Sam Bush - Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
- Willie Nelson - Bluegrass
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- WINNER: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - As We Speak
- Ben Wendel - All One
- Bob James - Jazz Hands
- House of Waters - On Becoming
- Julian Lage - The Layers
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- Adam Blackstone - Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
- WINNER: Billy Childs - The Winds of Change
- Kenny Barron - The Source
- Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix
- Pat Metheny - Dream Box
Best Jazz Performance
- Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté - Vulnerable (Live)
- Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - But Not for Me
- Jon Batiste - Movement 18’ (Heroes)
- Lakecia Benjamin - Basquiat
- WINNER: Samara Joy - Tight
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Diddy - The Love Album: Off the Grid
- Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy - Nova
- Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
- WINNER: SZA - SOS
- 6lack - Since I Have a Lover
Best R&B Performance
- Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
- WINNER: Coco Jones - ICU
- Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony - Akiho: In That Space, at That Time
- WINNER: Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful of Teeth - Montgomery: Rounds
- Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic - Adès: Dante
- Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic - Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
- Roomful of Teeth - Brittelle: Psychedelics
Best Classical Compendium
- Aaron Diehl & The Knights - Zodiac Suite
- Andy Akiho, Omaha Symphony & Ankush Kumar Bahl - Sculptures
- Chick Corea & Orchestra da Camera della Sardegna - Sardinia
- Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers & Gustavo Castillo - Fandango
- Peter Herresthal, Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, James Gaffigan, Arctic Philharmonic & Tim Weiss - Missy Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
- WINNER: Various Artists - Passion for Bach and Coltrane
- Wild Up & Christopher Rountree - Julius Eastman Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist - Because
- WINNER: Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) - Walking in the Dark
- Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist - Broken Branches
- Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist - 40@40
- Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist - Rising
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- Andy Akiho - Akiho: Cylinders
- Curtis Stewart - Of Love
- WINNER: Louisville Orchestra - The American Project
- Robert Black - Adams, John Luther: Darkness and Scattered Light
- Seth Parker Woods - Difficult Grace
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet - American Stories
- Catalyst Quartet - Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker
- WINNER: Roomful of Teeth - Rough Magic
- Third Coast Percussion - Between Breaths
- Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos - Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ and Op. 1, No. 3
Best Choral Performance
- The Clarion Choir - Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil
- The Crossing - Carols After a Plague
- Miró Quartet; Conspirare - The House of Belonging
- San Francisco Symphony Chorus - Ligeti: Lux Aeterna
- WINNER: Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir - Saariaho: Reconnaissance
Best Opera Recording
- WINNER: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Champion
- Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Corigliano: The Lord of Cries
- The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet - Little: Black Lodge
Best Orchestral Performance
- Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra - Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem of Ecstasy
- WINNER: Los Angeles Philharmonic - Adès: Dante
- Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra - Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra; Four Pieces
- The Philadelphia Orchestra - Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony
- San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- Cécile McLorin Salvant - Fenestra
- Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Metropole Orkest - Com Que Voz (Live)
- Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - April in Paris
- WINNER: Säje Featuring Jacob Collier - In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning
- Samara Joy - Lush Life
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- WINNER: Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band - New Beginnings
- Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers - Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
- WINNER: Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra - Live: Orpheum Theater Nola
- New Breed Bass Band - Made in New Orleans
- New Orleans Nightcrawlers - Too Much to Hold
- The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. - Live at the Maple Leaf
Best Folk Album
- Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire
- WINNER: Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)
- The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon
- Nickel Creek - Celebrants
- Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee
- Paul Simon - Psalms
- Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Brothers Osborne - Nobody’s Nobody
- Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton - We Don’t Fight Anymore
- Dierks Bentley Furingeat Billy Strings - High Note
- Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson - Save Me
- Vince Gill & Paul Franklin - Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
- WINNER: Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- Cécile McLorin Salvant - Mélusine
- Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - Alive at the Village Vanguard
- Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke - Lean In
- WINNER: Nicole Zuraitis - How Love Begins
- Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - For Ella 2
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- Hilario Duran and His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera - I Remember Mingus
- Just 6 - Angels We Have Heard on High
- Ludwig Göransson - Can You Hear the Music
- WINNER: The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel - Folsom Prison Blues
- Wednesday Addams - Paint It Black
Best Instrumental Composition
- Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - Motion
- WINNER: John Williams - Helena’s Theme
- Lakecia Benjamin Feuringat Angela Davis - Amerikkan Skin
- Ludwig Göransson - Can You Hear the Music
- Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - Cutey and the Dragon
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Meryl Streep - Big Tree WINNER: Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being Senator Bernie Sanders - It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Best Children’s Music Album
Andrew & Polly - Ahhhhh! DJ Willy Wow! - Hip Hope for Kids! Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon - Ancestars Uncle Jumbo - Taste the Sky WINNER: 123 Andrés - We Grow Together Preschool Songs
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
WINNER: Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality and The Scorchio Quartet - So She Howls David Darling & Hans Christian - Ocean Dreaming Ocean Kirsten Agresta-Copely - Aquamarine Omar Akram - Moments of Beauty Ólafur Arnalds - Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)
Best Reggae Album
Buju Banton - Born for Greatness Beenie Man - Simma Burning Spear - No Destroyer Collie Buddz - Cali Roots Riddim 2023 WINNER: Julian Marley & Antaeus - Colors of Royal
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cabra - Martínez Diamante Eléctrico - Leche de Tigre Fito Paez - EADDA9223 WINNER: Juanes - Vida CotidianaWINNER: Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas las Flores
Best Latin Pop Album
AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 WINNER: Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1) Maluma - Don Juan Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja Paula Arenas - A Ciegas Pedro Capó - La Neta
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily - Love in Exile Cory Henry - Live at the Piano Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue - SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree Louis Cole - Quality Over Opinion WINNER: Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book
Best Latin Jazz Album
Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band - Vox Humana Eliane Elias - Quietude Ivan Lins With the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra - My Heart Speaks Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente - Cometa WINNER: Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - El Arte del Bolero Vol. 2
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla - The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo WINNER: The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart - Basie Swings the Blues Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society - Dynamic Maximum Tension Mingus Big Band - The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest - Olympians
Best Historical Album
Bob Dylan - Fragments - Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17 Lou Reed - Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition Various Artists - The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922 Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 WINNER: Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos
Best Album Notes
Howdy Glenn - I Can Almost See Houston Iftin Band - Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions John Coltrane - Evenings at the Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 WINNER: Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Bo Burnham - Inside: Deluxe Box Set Lou Reed - Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition Neutral Milk Hotel - The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel Ngọt - Gieo WINNER: Various Artists - For the Birds: The Birdsong Project
Best Recording Package
The Arcs - Eletrophonic Chronic Brad Breeck - Gravity Falls Caroline Rose - The Art of Forgetting WINNER: Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork Ensemble Cadenza 21’ - Cadenza 21’ Leaf Yeh - Migration
Best Comedy Album
Chris Rock - Selective Outrage WINNER: Dave Chappelle - What’s in a Name? Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love Trevor Noah - I Wish You Would Wanda Sykes - I’m an Entertainer
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys - The Car WINNER: Boygenius - The Record Gorillaz - Cracker Island Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays - Belinda Says Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint Boygenius - Cool About It Lana Del Rey - A&W WINNER: Paramore - This Is Why
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher Metallica - 72 Seasons WINNER: Paramore - This Is Why Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…
Best Rock Song
WINNER: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough Foo Fighters - Rescued Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness The Rolling Stones - Angry
Best Metal Performance
Disturbed - Bad Man Ghost - Phantom of the Opera WINNER: Metallica - 72 Seasons Slipknot - Hive Mind Spiritbox - Jaded
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song WINNER: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough Foo Fighters - Rescued Metallica - Lux Æterna
Best Musical Theater Album
Kimberly Akimbo Parade Shucked WINNER: Some Like It Hot Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive WINNER: Laufey - Bewitched Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Best Global Music Album
Bokanté - History Burna Boy - I Told Them… Davido - Timeless WINNER: Shakti - This Moment Susana Baca- Epifanías
Best African Music Performance
Asake & Olamide - Amapiano Ayra Starr - Rush Burna Boy - City Boys Davido Featuring Musa Keys - Unavailable WINNER: Tyla - Water
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily - Shadow Forces WINNER: Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - Pashto Burna Boy - Alone Davido - Feel Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) - Abundance in Millets Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas - Todo Colores Silvana Estrada - Milagro y Disastre
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Aja Monet - When the Poems Do What They Do WINNER: J. Ivy - The Light Inside Kevin Powell - Grocery Shopping With My Mother Prentice Powell and Shawn William - For Your Consideration ’24 Queen Sheba - A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited
Best Rap Album
Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss WINNER: Killer Mike - Michael Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains Nas - King’s Disease III Travis Scott - Utopia
Best Rap Song
Doja Cat - Attention Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex WINNER: Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin’ on Top of the World Doja Cat - Attention Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U WINNER: Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life SZA - Low
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies Black Thought - Love Letter Coi Leray - Players Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex WINNER: Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Best R&B Album
Babyface - Girls Night Out Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) Emily King - Special Occasion Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP WINNER: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Babyface Featuring Coco Jones - Simple Kenyon Dixon - Lucky WINNER: PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol - Good Morning SZA - Love Language Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét - Hollywood
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Erica Campbell - Feel Alright (Blessed) Melvin Crispell III - God Is WINNER: Kirk Franklin - All Things Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard - God Is Good Zacardi Cortez - Lord Do It for Me (Live)
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera Jessie Jo Dillon Justin Tranter Shane McAnally WINNER: Theron Thomas
Best Roots Gospel Album
The Blackwood Brothers Quartet - Tribute to the King WINNER: Blind Boys of Alabama - Echoes of the South Becky Isaacs Bowman - Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times Brian Free & Assurance - Meet Me at the Cross Gaither Vocal Band - Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Blessing Offor - My Tribe Da’ T.R.U.T.H. - Emanuel Lauren Daigle - Lauren Daigle WINNER: Lecrae - Church Clothes 4 Phil Wickham - I Believe
Best Gospel Album
Erica Campbell - I Love You Maverick City Music - The Maverick Way Jonathan McReynolds - My Truth Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Hymns (Live) WINNER: Tye Tribbett - All Things New: Live in Orlando
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Blessing Offor - Believe Cody Carnes - Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live] For King & Country Featuring Jordin Sparks - Love Me Like I Am Lauren Daigle - Thank God I Do WINNER: Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Your Power Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - God Problems
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Bettye LaVette - LaVette! Christone “Kingfish” Ingram - Live in London WINNER: Larkin Poe - Blood Harmony Ruthie Foster - Healing Time Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton - Death Wish Blues
Best Traditional Blues Album
WINNER: Bobby Rush - All My Love for You Eric Bibb - Ridin’ John Primer - Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge Mr. Sipp - The Soul Side of Sipp Tracy Nelson - Life Don’t Miss Nobody
Best Americana Album
Allison Russell - The Returner Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions Rhiannon Giddens - You’re the One
Best American Roots Song
Allison Russell - The Returner Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson - California Sober Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Cast Iron Skillet The War and Treaty - Blank Page
Best Americana Performance
Allison Russell - The Returner Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship WINNER: Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night
Best American Roots Performance
WINNER: Allison Russell - Eve Was Black Blind Boys of Alabama - Heaven Help Us All Jon Batiste - Butterfly Madison Cunningham - Inventing the Wheel Rhiannon Giddens - You Louisiana Man
Best Country Song
Brandy Clark - Buried WINNER: Chris Stapleton - White Horse Morgan Wallen - Last Night Tyler Childers - In Your Love Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
Best Country Solo Performance
Brandy Clark - Buried WINNER: Chris Stapleton - White Horse Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind Luke Combs - Fast Car Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Best Immersive Audio Album
WINNER: Alicia Keys - The Diary of Alicia Keys Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack) George Strait - Blue Clear Sky Madison Beer - Silence Between Songs Ryan Ylyate - Act 3 (Immersive Edition)
Best Remixed Recording
WINNER: Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix) Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown - New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix) Lane 8 - Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix) Mariah Carey - Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix) Turnstile & BadBadNotGood Featuring Blood Orange - Alien Love Call
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Bokanté - History Boygenius - The Record Caroline Polachek - Desire, I Want to Turn Into You Feist - Multitudes WINNER: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
Best Music Film
WINNER: David Bowie - Moonage Daydream Kendrick Lamar - Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour Lewis Capaldi - How I’m Feeling Now Little Richard - I Am Everything Tupac Shakur - Dear Mama
Best Music Video
WINNER: The Beatles - I’m Only Sleeping Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”] Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out Troye Sivan - Rush Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Best Song Written for Visual Media
WINNER: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”] Dua Lipa - Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album) Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World [From Barbie the Album] Rihanna - Lift Me Up (From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By) Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken [From “Barbie the Album”]
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory - Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea” - Hogwarts Legacy Sarah Schachner - Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II WINNER: Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
John Williams - The Fabelmans John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever WINNER: Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Daisy Jones & the Six - Aurora WINNER: Various Artists - Barbie the Album Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 “Weird Al” Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Tropical Latin Album
Carlos Vives - Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia - Niche Sinfónico Luis Figueroa - Voy a Ti Omara Portuondo - Vida WINNER: Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) Tony Succar, Mimy Succar - Mimy & Tony
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano Flor de Toloache - Motherflower Lila Downs - La Sánchez Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes WINNER: Peso Pluma - Génesis
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling WINNER: Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) Kx5 - Kx5 Skrillex - Quest for Fire
Best Pop Dance Recording
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me WINNER: Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam Troye Sivan - Rush
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21f Disclosure - Higher Than Ever Before James Blake - Loading Romy & Fred Again.. - Strong WINNER: Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan - Rumble
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles WINNER: SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma
