Beyoncé recently went viral after forking out almost £2000 at Nando’s, and now her Indian takeaway order has been revealed following a recent show in Sunderland

Beyoncé’s takeaway order, purchased following her recent show in Sunderland, has been revealed. The singer has been hitting the headlines for getting takeaway food for herself and her team as she continues the European leg of the Renaissance tour.

The Single Ladies hitmaker recently went viral after forking out almost £2000 at Nandos, but after her recent show in the North East, she clearly fancied a different type of cuisine after ordering food at a local Indian restaurant.

Following her gig at the Stadium of Light, Beyoncé placed an order at Tyne and Wear’s Bombay Barn. The receipt of what the Crazy in Love singer ordered was shared to the company’s Facebook page.

It revealed Beyoncé ordered a curry tapas box – which included chicken masala, lamb curry, chicken bhuna, vegetable bhajis, pilau rice and Indian chunky chips as well as a smashed pizza burger.

Her total order came to £41.98, which is a mere drop in the ocean compared to her mammoth Nando’s order. At Nando’s, she ordered 110 burgers, 90 pittas and nine chicken thighs. Dermot O’Leary stated: “If she doesn’t order boneless thighs, that’s a waste of an order!”

Clearly stunned they had just cooked food for one of the world’s biggest stars, Bombay Barn said: "Nothing to see here, just a takeaway order for BEYONCÉS crew, with delivery backstage at her gig at The Stadium of Light!"