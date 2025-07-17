The Oasis reunion is officially underway, with the Britpop band playing three dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12.

It’ll be the latest chapter in the story of Oasis in Scotland , starting with a tiny gig at King Tut’s in Glasgow when they were famously ‘discovered’ by manager Alan McGee, who signed them up to Creation Records.

The early reviews from the tour have been glowing, so it seems like those who were lucky enough to bag a ticket are in for a real treat, with a killer setlist .

Of course the Gallagher brothers are almost as famous for their scathing wit as they are for their music, particularly when engaged in their favourite sport - squabbling with each other.

As the clock ticks down to those epic gigs in August, we’re looking at 26 of Liam’s most memorable quotes.

1 . Liam on...Victoria Beckham "She can't even chew gum and walk in a straight line, let alone write a book." | Getty Images for MTV

2 . Liam on...getting into fights "I am a tender, beautiful and loving guy that happens to slap a photographer now and then because they get in my way." | Getty Images for MTV

3 . Liam Gallagher on...how big Oasis would be "Lennon was right. And we are bigger than Jesus. We will be as big as the Beatles, if not bigger." | Getty Images