Liam Gallagher is never short of something interesting to say.placeholder image
Liam Gallagher is never short of something interesting to say. | Getty Images

Best Liam Gallagher Quotes: Here are 21 funny and interesting things Gallagher Jnr has said - "She can't even chew gum and walk in a straight line, let alone write a book."

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 17th Jul 2025, 14:36 BST

There’s never a dull interview when Liam Gallagher is being interviewed.

The Oasis reunion is officially underway, with the Britpop band playing three dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12.

It’ll be the latest chapter in the story of Oasis in Scotland, starting with a tiny gig at King Tut’s in Glasgow when they were famously ‘discovered’ by manager Alan McGee, who signed them up to Creation Records.

The early reviews from the tour have been glowing, so it seems like those who were lucky enough to bag a ticket are in for a real treat, with a killer setlist.

Of course the Gallagher brothers are almost as famous for their scathing wit as they are for their music, particularly when engaged in their favourite sport - squabbling with each other.

As the clock ticks down to those epic gigs in August, we’re looking at 26 of Liam’s most memorable quotes.

And you can check out Noel’s here.

"She can't even chew gum and walk in a straight line, let alone write a book."

1. Liam on...Victoria Beckham

"She can't even chew gum and walk in a straight line, let alone write a book." | Getty Images for MTV

Photo Sales
"I am a tender, beautiful and loving guy that happens to slap a photographer now and then because they get in my way."

2. Liam on...getting into fights

"I am a tender, beautiful and loving guy that happens to slap a photographer now and then because they get in my way." | Getty Images for MTV

Photo Sales
"Lennon was right. And we are bigger than Jesus. We will be as big as the Beatles, if not bigger."

3. Liam Gallagher on...how big Oasis would be

"Lennon was right. And we are bigger than Jesus. We will be as big as the Beatles, if not bigger." | Getty Images

Photo Sales
"I'm into the girls fancying me and stuff, mad for it."

4. Liam on...women

"I'm into the girls fancying me and stuff, mad for it." | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Liam GallagherOasisEdinburghBritpop
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice