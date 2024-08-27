The Oasis reunion is officially on, with a British tour next year including two dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8 and 9.

It will be the 43rd and 44th time that the Manchester band have played Scotland, starting with a tiny gig at King Tut’s in Glasgow when they were famously ‘discovered’ by manager Alan McGee.

That night they supported Scottish rock band 18 Wheeler with just four songs - Rock 'n' Roll Star, Bring It On Down, Up in the Sky, and Beatles cover I Am the Walrus.

Fast forward to 2009 and Oasis played their last concert in Scotland before warring brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher broke up the band - a sold out Murrayfield Stadium gig with a career-spanning 22-sing setlist.

It was the second time they had played the venue, with the first being in 2000.

As Murrayfield prepares to welcome the Britpoppers once again, here are 18 pictures from that memorable day in the summer of 2009, and a reminder of the setlist.

1 . Big opener Oasis opened their Murrayfield set with 'Definitely Maybe' classic 'Rock 'n' Roll Star'. | TSPL Photo Sales

2 . Biggest fans Fans in the front row for Oasis' 2009 Murrayfield Stadium gig. | TSPL Photo Sales

4 . In support Oasis were supported at Murrayfield by Kasabian - with frontman Tom Meighan wearing tartan for the occasion. | TSPL Photo Sales