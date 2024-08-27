We expect to know the answer at 8am on Tuesday.

Fans of the Manchester rock band have pleaded with the Gallagher brothers to regroup since they disbanded in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

During Liam’s headline Reading Festival set on Sunday evening, he dedicated the Oasis track Half The World Away to his estranged brother Noel and later their hit Cigarettes & Alcohol to people who he said hate the rock band.

And since then, a short clip of a sign in the style of the Oasis logo was shared to both of their Gallagher brothers’ Instagram accounts on Sunday night, as well as on the official Oasis page.

The black sign had had the date “27.08.24” written in the middle before it flickered and changed to read “8am”.

It comes as the band’s classic debut album Definitely Maybe is set to mark its 30th anniversary this week with a special edition release.

Liam has been touring the UK this summer on his Definitely Maybe tour to celebrate the 30 years since its release in 1994.

Noel has been notably absent from the concerts but during a show in Cardiff, Liam made a point of dedicating Half The World Away to his “little brother”, saying he is “still playing hard to get”.