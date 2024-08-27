Oasis reunion tour 2025 LIVE: Two Scotland concerts announced - and here's how to get tickets
But now, after a torturous wait for devoted fans, an Oasis reunion tour is finally on.
Fourteen UK and Ireland dates were officially announced on Tuesday morning at 8am. And Scotland is set to get two concerts at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, with August 8-9 locked in for Liam and Noel Gallagher to perform in the Scottish capital. Tickets will go on sale on Saturday, August 31.

- Liam and Noel Gallagher officially announced the long-awaited Oasis reunion tour on Tuesday
- Fans of the Manchester rock band had pleaded with the brothers to regroup since they disbanded in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris
Are there other plans outside of just these dates?
There are indeed also plans for Oasis concerts outside Europe later this year.
Tracks from the first recording session for Oasis’s debut album Definitely Maybe will be put out on Friday, a day after the record marks 30 years since its release.
Unheard versions of songs including Live Forever, Cigarettes & Alcohol and Rock ‘N’ Roll Star were taken from their first recording session as a signed band, at Monnow Valley Studio in Rockfield, Monmouthshire.
The recordings were scrapped before the band re-recorded the album at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall.
In expectation of the official announcement of the reunion tour, Spotify said Oasis streams increased more than 160 per cent globally between Monday and the previous week.
“The increase in streams was continuing to grow throughout yesterday,” the music platform added.
There is also speculation that a Glastonbury headline slot could be in the works. The band have previously played the festival in 1995 and 2004.
So what track are you looking forward to hearing most?
Is it ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’
Champagne Supernova?
The obvious choice - ‘Wonderwall’
A classic tune like ‘Live Forever’
There’s a few to choose from....
So, back to how you land those tickets...
Tickets for the UK dates go on sale from 9am on Saturday, August 31 and will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.gigsandtours.com and www.seetickets.com.
Dublin tickets will be available from 8am that same day from www.ticketmaster.ie.
Will you get tickets?
It’s fair to say those on social are ready for a bunfight for tickets to the two Scottish concerts
She's electric...and so will be the hype around these gigs
There's no need to talk up this tour...
...but Oasis promoters have done so anyway with the following:
“The Oasis live experience is unlike anything else. The roar that greets them as they step on stage. A set full of wall-to-wall classics. The spine-tingling sensation of being in a crowd singing back every word. And especially the charisma, spark and intensity that only comes when Liam and Noel Gallagher are on-stage together.”
Here's the full dates for the UK and Ireland tour
JULY 2025
4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
11th - Manchester, Heaton Park
12th - Manchester, Heaton Park
19th - Manchester, Heaton Park
20th - Manchester, Heaton Park
25th - London, Wembley Stadium
26th - London, Wembley Stadium
AUGUST 2025
2nd - London, Wembley Stadium
3rd - London, Wembley Stadium
8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
16th - Dublin, Croke Park
17th - Dublin, Croke Park
And I'm sure you want to know about getting tickets...
Tickets will go on sale from Saturday, August 31 - so get your pennies ready fast!
Oasis said in a short statement:
“The guns have fallen silent.
“The stars have aligned.
“The great wait is over.
“Come see.
“It will not be televised.”
There's concerts announced across the country by Oasis
Liam and Noel Gallagher will play at Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin in the summer of 2025
It will be their only shows in Europe next year, promoters have announced
It's on...and there's two Edinburgh dates
The Oasis reunion tour is on!
And if you’re a mega fan, pencil in these two dates at Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - August 8-9, 2025
And the official Oasis website has crashed!
The site is down, right on 8am. Should we be surprised given the interest?
The tweet that properly ignited all the reunion talk
This was the tweet, sent back on Sunday from Liam Gallagher’s official X account, that helped put the reunion tour talk into overdrive
Don't look back in anger...
Do you remember this iconic Oasis gig at Loch Lomond? Were you there? Hard to believe it was all the way back on August 3, 1996
The countdown is on...so roll with it
It’s just over half an hour until we expect to learn the details of Oasis’s planned reunion tour - with details expected to be revealed at 8am.
The time has been promoted across both of Liam and Noel Gallagher’s Instagram pages. We’ll be watching closely
Just how many Scottish gigs did Oasis perform?
It feels like the million pound question - and the answer is possibly more than you expect.
David Hepburn takes a walk down memory lane with this piece on all 41 performances by the Britpop band north of the border - including the first at King Tut's in Glasgow that helped make their name.
An ode to Oasis and the connection to my youth
The Scotsman’s investigations correspondent Martyn McLaughlin has recalled his boyhood love for Oasis - and attending one of their most famous Scottish gigs, back at Loch Lomond on August 3, 1996.
You can read his memories of how Oasis shaped his love of music here - but why he won’t be attending any reunion tour performances.
Is this the Oasis reunion tour devoted fans have long waited for?
We expect to know the answer at 8am on Tuesday.
Fans of the Manchester rock band have pleaded with the Gallagher brothers to regroup since they disbanded in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.
During Liam’s headline Reading Festival set on Sunday evening, he dedicated the Oasis track Half The World Away to his estranged brother Noel and later their hit Cigarettes & Alcohol to people who he said hate the rock band.
And since then, a short clip of a sign in the style of the Oasis logo was shared to both of their Gallagher brothers’ Instagram accounts on Sunday night, as well as on the official Oasis page.
The black sign had had the date “27.08.24” written in the middle before it flickered and changed to read “8am”.
It comes as the band’s classic debut album Definitely Maybe is set to mark its 30th anniversary this week with a special edition release.
Liam has been touring the UK this summer on his Definitely Maybe tour to celebrate the 30 years since its release in 1994.
Noel has been notably absent from the concerts but during a show in Cardiff, Liam made a point of dedicating Half The World Away to his “little brother”, saying he is “still playing hard to get”.
Liam also played a host of Oasis hits during his headline performance at Leeds Festival on Friday night.
