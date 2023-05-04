If you are among the seven in 10 Scots uninterested in the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, here’s how to avoid it whether you are from the Central Belt or the Highlands and Islands.

Perform Festival, Glasgow

Perform Festival is Europe’s fastest growing arts festival, and it arrives in Glasgow on May 6. If you’re looking to avoid the coronation, why not head to the SEC Centre?

Guests from Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller to Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt will be offering meet and greets while a number of workshops will also take place, including an acting session run by Adam Garcia from Coyote Ugly.

An area around Loch Maree, near Ullapool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can purchase tickets for the festival, alongside workshops, online with limited availability on the day.

Braehead Wedding Exhibition

And if you’re someone who is set to be married in the near (or not-so-near future), the Braehead Wedding Exhibition could be a perfect match for you.

The sixth wedding show at Braehead Arena, it will sun on Saturday from 10am-5pm, and feature more than 130 wedding professionals, catwalk shows, band showcases and wedding car displays.

Two young lion cubs sit with their mum in the spring sunshine at the Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online, and the event will also run Sunday May 7.

Family days out near you…

If you’re looking for family fun and don’t fancy being stuck inside watching TV all day, why not take a trip?

Blair Drummond Safari Park is open until 7pm on coronation day, so why not have an adventure with the kids?.

If you fancy an encounter with a T-rex up-close and personal, head to Dino Park near Dumfries to see replicas of the majestic beasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indoor adventuring is also on the table, with the Time Capsule Waterpark in North Lanarkshire, Pirate Pete’s in Ayr or any of the Wonder World soft play venues across Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or if you’re looking for somewhere which is great for kids and perhaps slightly disturbing for adults, why not visit The Den & The Glen in Aberdeen?

And while they are technically related to the King’s Coronation, the funfair will be popping up in towns around Scotland. So if you’re ready for a spin on the waltzers, this is another great option to get out and about.

Raise a toast at Perth Beer Festival.

May Day March, Edinburgh

The May Day March – Fighting Back Together, which has been set up by the Edinburgh and Lothians May Day committee, will run from Johnston Terrace by Edinburgh Castle from 11.30am.

The procession will depart at noon and walk down the Royal Mile to The Pleasance where there will be a rally, music and stalls.

The event will celebrate International Workers’ Day and look to show strength against unjust labour laws, the cost of living crisis and food and energy poverty.

It is also part of the Edinburgh Tradfest, which celebrates folk arts in Scotland’s capital. The Tradfest has a number of additional events running on Saturday May 6 including music and storytelling.

Comic Con, Edinburgh

Local Hero turns 40 in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a galaxy far, far away from Coronation events in England, Edinburgh sci-fi fans are in with a treat ahead of the main Comic Con Scotland event in October.

This two-day event at St James Quarter in Edinburgh will kick off from 10am and take over the B3 car park, and entry is free.Expect comic book and memorabilia sellers alongside props and games workshops. This family-friendly event will also feature a cosplay contest, photo opportunities and even special guests.

Rise Up, Aberdeen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning for a second year, Rise Up! is a weekend festival celebrating black and people of colour creatives in Aberdeen and Scotland.

Across the festival programme, there will be a variety of talks, workshops and performances and Saturday’s events will finish up with an evening concert featuring performances from Scottish girl group 4TUNE and Celtic Connections Danny Kyle Stage Winner Djana Gabrielle.

Perth Beer Festival

Another event which avoids the coronation (and involves alcohol) is the Perth Beer Festival.

Held at Perth’s North Inch, kegs will start flowing at noon. A wide selection of craft beers and gins will available, alongside live music and the Perthshire Rugby 7s Tournament.

And not to fear, there are a number of family-friendly activities also on offer including the kid zone, rugby taster sessions, a climbing wall and more.

Entry is free, but if you’re looking to attend the ‘Big Bash’ finale, tickets will cost £20.

Local Hero Festival, Banff

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Hero, which turns 40 this year, will be celebrated in its hometown of Banff with a range of events running from Saturday May 6 until Saturday May 27.

On coronation day, those looking for something different can look forward to the launch event and perhaps a bite to eat from festival organiser and private chef, Andrew Mellon, who will is hosting a six course tasting menu at his home, N/ine.

Tickets will be available from the festival’s website.

Football

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re a sports fan, there’s no need to worry – football is still on this weekend.

Scottish Premiership football continues uninterrupted, with Motherwell facing Kilmarnock, Dundee United against St. Johnstone, Hibernian taking on St. Mirren and Ross County playing Livingston.

There’s plenty on the agenda for the English Premier League too, with Manchester City hosting Leeds United and Brentford going up against Liverpool.

Dundee Fake Festival

This tribute-based music event will bring 6 “fake” bands to Dundee for a family-friendly day out – perfect for avoiding coronation coverage.

Guns2Roses, Fore Fighters, Kazabian, New2, The Police Force and R.E.M by Stipe will all rock the marquee stage at Lochee Park.

Weather-permitting, you can also expect a variety of stalls such as children's rides, inflatables and face painting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find tickets on the event’s website, and limited availability on the day.

Ullapool Book Festival

If you’re after a laid back day, then Ullapool Book Festival may be just what you’re after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a packed programme of events, including a talk from Professor Linda Bauld, Dr Gavin Francis and Jeane Freeman, there is something for every bookworm.

Architect Màrtainn Mac A’Bhàillidh who created the Scottish Gaelic course on Duolingo will also give a talk in Gaelic – though simultaneous translation will be available for English speakers.

Greenkeeper's Revenge Day, Glencoe

Announcing you can play golf “like you’ve never played before”, the Greenkeeper at Glencoe’s Woodlands Golf Course is getting his own back on golfers by laying out obstacles, relocating tees and cutting new holes in the course.

Starting at 10am, the event is free for members, RiverBeds and SeaBeds guests and £10 per person for anyone else. While you’re likely to end up tearing your hair out rather than the golf course, refreshments from the The Hebridean Larder pizza van will be on stand-by from 12pm.

Loch Shiel Festival

Taking place each spring, the coronation won’t spoil this year’s Loch Shiel festival proceedings.

Located around one of Scotland’s longest lochs, the event brings together communities and chamber music performances by leading musicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s programme brings together a children’s music workshop in the morning and A Distant Forest in a Fairytale: Chamber Music of Ligeti & Brahms in the evening. Allow yourself to be swept away in the music – but remember to book first.

Proceed as usual

If all else fails, there’s always the usual TV and streaming combination. Though the Coronation will feature heavily on the BBC, Channel 4 and Channel 5 are offering a break from the pomp and circumstance of the ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And new on Netflix this week, you can catch horror-comedy Freaky starring Vince Vaughn, thriller Escape Room: Tournament of Champions or if they aren’t to your tastes – and you don’t mind fictional royals – why not watch Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.Other streaming highlights include the Mission: Impossible franchise being added to Paramount Plus, and One True Loves, a romantic comedy based on the novel by Daisy Jones and the Six author, Taylor Jenkins Reid. Or if you would like to venture outside your living room, Marvel’s latest movie Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is currently in cinemas.

Loch Shiel behind the Glenfinnan Monument.