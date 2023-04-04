If you’re picturing the perfect Scottish view there’s a fair chance that there will be a loch in it.
It’s estimated that there are over 30,000 lochs in Scotland – from vast bodies of water to tiny lochans.
From attracting tourists in their droves, to providing a place to enjoy a range of recreational activities for generations of Scots, the country’s lochs are a key part of its magical geography.
Here are the 10 biggest in Scotland by surface area.
1. Loch Ness
World famous for the monster that supposedly lurks beneath its surface, Loch Ness is only Scotland's second largest loch but contains the greatest volume of water - 7.45 cubic kilometres - meaning there's plenty of space for Nessie to hide. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Loch Lomond
With a surface area of 71 square kilometres, Loch Lomond is by a significant distance the largest loch in Scotland but it has nearly a third of the volume of water of Loch Ness - just 2.6 cubic kilometres. The surrounding Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park was Scotland's first national park and the 'bonnie banks' are used by a range of villages, hotels and recreational businesses Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Loch Morar
The deepest loch in Scotland, Loch Morar has 2.3 cubic kilometrres of water stretching down to its dark depths. Located in Lochaber, in the Highlands, the loch is the rumoured home of Scotland's second most famous aquatic monster - called Morag. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Loch Tay
Spanning both the Perth and Kinross Council and the Stirling Council areas, Loch Tay contains 1.6 cubic kilometres of water. Archaeologists have found evidence of people living on the banks of the loch dating back to the 8th and 7th millennia BC Photo: Canva/Getty Images