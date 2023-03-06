It’s the television show that everybody is talking about – about the life and times of a world famous band.

Daisy Jones & The Six follows the adventures of a fictional American rock band.

Shot in documentary style, Daisy Jones & The Six is a ten-part television adaptation on the best-selling book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

It tells the story of the formation of a 70s rock band who find huge fame before inter-band tensions cause them to dramatically split at the height of their success.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

Are Daisy Jones & The Six a real band?

While the television programme does everything it can to presuade you otherwise, Daisy Jones & The Six are a purely fictional band.

Author Taylor Jenkins Reid has said that the band was inspired and loosely based on Fleetwood Mac and particularly the changing relationship between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

Who plays Daisy Jones & The Six?

The intentionally misnamed band (there are only five people in The Six) are played by actors Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Sebastian Chacon, and Josh Whitehouse.

The cast also includes Timothy Oliphant as the band’s manage and Camila Morrone as the girlfriend of singer Billy Dunne.

Who wrote the songs sung by Daisy Jones and the band?

While the television series has had mixed reviews from critics, most agree that the songs soung like real hit records.

The book included many of the lyrics, but the man tasked with putting them to music was producer and composer Blake Mills. While you may not have heard of him, you’ll know the people he’s worked with – from Perfume Genius and Sky Ferreira, to Laura Marling, and Fiona Apple.

To make the songs sound just right he enlisted a team of famous names, including indie songstress Phoebe Bridgers, Mumford and Sons frontman Marcus Mumford, Grammy-winning folk singer Madison Cunningham, and legendary singer and guitarist Jackson Browne.

Speaking about taking on the job, Blake Mills said: “Creating the library of music for Daisy Jones and The Six was an experience I’ll never forget. I am grateful that, among other things, it afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with so many of my peers, and also some of my heroes.”

How does the television series differ from the book?

Fans of the book with quickly realise that some things have been changed during the process of adapting the book. Here are a few of the changes made.

In the book Daisy Jones is her real name, in the series it’s a made-up stage name.

The book includes an extra band member called Pete Loving, who refuses to get fully involved in the recollections. He’s entirely absent from the television programme.

Another band member in the book – Chuck Williams – also isn’t in the television series. In the book he is drafted to the Vietnam war and dies in battle.

In the book the characters are speaking about the band 40 years after the events but in the series only around 20 years have passed.

In the television series band member Karen is British, while in the book she was American.

Billy’s girlfriend Camila travels with the band as they make their way to Los Angeles in search of their big break – in the book she breaks up with Billy when he goes, only joining him later when he asks her to marry him.

The band’s manager Rod doesn’t have a huge amount of interest in The Six in the screen version, while on the page he actively pursues them.

Eddie has a lifelong crush on Camilla in the television series – something that is absent from the book.

In the book producer Teddy Price is a posh Englishman, while in the television series he’s an American based on Quincy Jones.

What songs are played during the programme?

Along with original compositions, a number of songs from the era in which the story takes place are included in the soundtrack.

Here’s the fill list of songs used in each episode:

Episode 1

“Dancing Barefoot” - Patti Smith

“(All Alone) I Sit and Cry” - Violet Hall

“Incense & Peppermints” - Strawberry Alarm Clock

“Goin’ Back” - The Byrds

“3/5 of a Mile in 10 Seconds” - Jefferson Airplane

“Jazel Jane” - Blue Ash

“Suzie Q” - Dunne Brothers cover of Dale Hawkins

“Bang a Gong (Get It On)” - T. Rex

“How Love Will Travel” - Dunne Brothers cover of The Sonics

“Want You to Stay” - Richard Lloyd

“Different Drum” - The Stone Poneys

“Stumbled on Sublime” - Wyatt Stone

“Goin’ Back” - Carole King

“By Myself” - Daisy Jones

“I Feel the Earth Move” - Carole King

Episode 2

“Dancing Barefoot” - Patti Smith

“Trouble No More” - The Allman Brothers

“I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home)” - Grand Funk Railroad

“Look Me in the Eye” - The Six

“Flip the Switch” - The Six

“Playing With Fire” - Jay Ramsey

“A Song for You” - Simone Jackson cover of Leon Russell

“Two Against Three” - Daisy Jones

“The Only Way to Be” - Derek McCotter

“Second Time for Me” - Pugsley Munion

“Silver Nail” - Billy Dunne

“Son of a Preacher Man” - Dusty Springfield

“Life Is a Beautiful Thing” - Tension

“I Saw the Light” - Todd Rundgren

“Nobody Needs” - Daisy Jones

Episode 3

“Dancing Barefoot” - Patti Smith

“Mama Told Me to Watch Out” - Freddi / Henchi and the Soulsetters

“Let’s Dance” - Family Plann

“Naturally” - H.P. Riot

“Will It Go Round in Circles” - Billy Preston

“Up to You” - Simone Jackson

“One Happy Christmas” - Tammy Wynette

“Look at Us Now” - Daisy Jones & The Six

Can I buy Aurora?

It may be a fictional record by a fictional bnad, but it’s still possible to buy Daisy Jones & The Six’s debut album Aurora.

As well as being available on the usual streaming platforms, Atlantic Records have also released it on vinyl – inclding on an eye-catching limited edition orange disc.

How to watch Daisy Jones & The Six?

The first three episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now, with further episodes released weekly until the season finale on March 24.