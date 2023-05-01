No SPFL request for teams to play 'God Save the King' to mark coronation weekend as clubs to decide

The SPFL will not request clubs play ‘God Save the King’ ahead of this weekend’s fixtures to mark the coronation of King Charles as the Premier League have in England.

It emerged last week that top-flight clubs in England had been contacted and advised to play the British national anthem to celebrate the coronation of Charles III and Camilla which takes place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6 following his ascension to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

The Queen's passing saw football cancelled across the UK before the SFA and SPFL allowed clubs to pay their respects as they saw fit. A minute’s silence at Ibrox as Rangers hosted Dundee United was interrupted by visiting fans, while there were disruption at Easter Road when Hibs played Aberdeen. The day of the Queen’s death, Hearts held a minute's silence at half-time of their Europa League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir which was also disrupted.

According to reports, SPFL clubs will be allowed to choose if they want to mark the coronation and also how they do so. On Saturday in the Premiership, Ross County host Livingston, Dundee United travel to St Johnstone, Motherwell welcome Kilmarnock to Rugby Park and Hibs face St Mirren in Leith. The following day, Celtic are at Tynecastle Park to face Hearts and Rangers host Aberdeen. The full Championship card takes place on Friday evening, the day before the coronation, with Dundee trying to secure the league title at challengers Queen's Park.