These are the 8 best new movies on Netflix UK in May - including a brand new Anna Nicole Smith documentary.

Are you ready for the launch of some great new movies on Netflix in May? We certainly are.

It has been a solid start to the year for Netflix with a number of critically acclaimed documentary films, movies and smash hit TV series launching already and May looks like it is going to be a stormer!

We have a brand new documentary based on Mark Manson’s best selling book ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F**k’ and a highly anticipated film that uncovers the life and times of Anna Nicole Smith – with added blockbuster classics thrown into the mix.

So what are you waiting for? Here are 8 of Netflix’s best new releases in May 2023.

1 . Freaky - May 1 When a popular high school suddenly switches bodies with a serial killer on the loose, hilarity, blood, guts and gore ensue! Starring Vince Vaughan as the serial killer, Freaky comes from the world of horror but is actually one of the funnier films released in the past few years.

2 . Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions - May 4 The sequel to the popular horror thriller lands on Netflix in early May as more unwilling participants are given life or death tasks in Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions. Released fairly recently, the movie was popular with cinema goers and will likely be just as popular with Netflix fans.

3 . The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F**k, The Movie - May 9 Mark Manson's best selling book of the same name is brought to life in this fascinating documentary. A number one best seller, Manson is a hugely popular blogger and author that will doubtlessly be fascinating in this documentary as he gives us the tips and tricks of life.

4 . Ad Astra - May 10 This a-list cast which includes Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, and Donald Sutherland follows an astronaut as he enters space in order to find his lost parent. This blockbuster hit is perfect for fans looking for a thriller with some big acting names.

