Best New Netflix Movies: Here are 8 of the best films new to Netflix UK in May 2023 - including Anna Nicole Smith
Are you ready for the launch of some great new movies on Netflix in May? We certainly are.
It has been a solid start to the year for Netflix with a number of critically acclaimed documentary films, movies and smash hit TV series launching already and May looks like it is going to be a stormer!
We have a brand new documentary based on Mark Manson’s best selling book ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F**k’ and a highly anticipated film that uncovers the life and times of Anna Nicole Smith – with added blockbuster classics thrown into the mix.
So what are you waiting for? Here are 8 of Netflix’s best new releases in May 2023.