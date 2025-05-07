Grand Theft Auto VI: New GTA 6 trailer released days after Rockstar delay announcement

After more than a year without any updates, Rockstar Games have finally released another trailer.

A second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI has been released, just days after the game was delayed until 2026.

Initially set to come out later this year, the development team at Rockstar Games published a statement on Friday announcing that the highly anticipated title would be pushed back until May 26, 2026.

But any ruffled feathers could now be soothed with the release of a second trailer. The first real update on the game since the reveal trailer dropped - and broke records - in late 2023, fans now have plenty to dissect.

New characters have been revealed for GTA 6 | Rockstar Games

Showing off the game’s sprawling setting across the fictional state of Leonida, trailer 2 also properly introduces us to our main characters Jason and Lucia.

In addition, eagle eyed viewers will spot a host of new characters and locations, with Rockstar updating their website with fresh new character bios, images and video clips.