Grand Theft Auto VI: New GTA 6 trailer released days after Rockstar delay announcement
A second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI has been released, just days after the game was delayed until 2026.
Initially set to come out later this year, the development team at Rockstar Games published a statement on Friday announcing that the highly anticipated title would be pushed back until May 26, 2026.
But any ruffled feathers could now be soothed with the release of a second trailer. The first real update on the game since the reveal trailer dropped - and broke records - in late 2023, fans now have plenty to dissect.
Showing off the game’s sprawling setting across the fictional state of Leonida, trailer 2 also properly introduces us to our main characters Jason and Lucia.
In addition, eagle eyed viewers will spot a host of new characters and locations, with Rockstar updating their website with fresh new character bios, images and video clips.
It has been 12 years since the release of GTA 5, with the new title from Rockstar already expecting to break sales records.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.