Grand Theft Auto VI now delayed to 2026

Rockstar Games have announced that GTA 6 will be delayed until next May, citing their goal to try and “exceed expectations”.

Rockstar Games have confirmed that the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI has been pushed back to May 26, 2026.

Despite initially planning for the game to be released in Autumn 2025, in an update posted to the Rockstar Games website the development team apologised for the delay.

They wrote: “We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.

“We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.”

The initial trailer for GTA 6 was first revealed in December 2023, with Rockstar providing fans with very little updates in the year or so since.