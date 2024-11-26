Christiaan, Dylan and Georgie have all made it through to the 2024 Great British Bake Off final. | Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

With Georgie, Dylan and Christiaan all heading into this year’s Bake Off final on equal footing, who came out ahead to become the ultimate star baker?

After weeks of stiff competition, the final of the Great British Bake Off 2024 has arrived.

Georgie, Dylan and Christiaan made it through a close semi-final last week, while northern baker Gill just missed out on reaching the end of this year’s competition.

The three remaining bakers - each having established their own unique styles of baking - had only three challenges remaining to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

But which baker did enough to become the ultimate star baker?

Who won the Great British Bake Off 2024?

After a close final, it was Georgie who won the 2024 Great British Bake Off.

The first Welsh Bake Off winner and finalist, Georgie beat Christiaan and Dylan off with her consistency and use of classic flavours.

How did it unfold?

For their final signature, Prue took the bakers back to the basics by asking them to make scones - though it was more complicated than it originally appeared with judges expecting sweet and savoury.

Dylan crafted strawberry and salmon scones, while Georgie based her scones on an afternoon tea and Christiaan made curry and coconut scones.

Meanwhile, their technical challenge upped the ante by calling for an afternoon tea display fit for royalty with three separate fiddly desserts - braided egg and cress rolls, strawberry tarts and sponge cakes - assigned with the only advice from Prue for them to make a plan in advance so time didn’t fly away from them.

Dylan was unable to keep his cool after a slightly wobbly signature bake and came in last during the technical. Georgie followed in second place, leaving Christiaan coming out on top in the technical for the first time this series.

For their last bake during the 2024 Great British Bake Off, the three finalists were asked to create an “exquisitely” decorated hanging cake, which required both problem solving and nerves of steel.

Dylan took a risk by making delicate genoise sponges as a base for his hanging cake, which was inspired by a trip of his to Italy. Georgie set her sights on a Summer Garden Celebration hanging cake, with a couple of generous swigs of her champagne to brace herself for building her hanging cake included.

Christiaan was also inspired by the season with a Sculpted Summer cake though his use of liquorice raised some eyebrows even if her mostly managed to pull it off.

By the time the judges left the bakers to mingle with contestants who had already left the competition, it looked as though Dylan was out of the running with the winner either going to be Christiaan or Georgie.

Each baker was able to impress Paul and Prue in their own way. However, at the end of the 2024 final it was ultimately Georgie who won series 15 of the Great British Bake Off.

Georgie during episode 2 of Bake Off. | PA Wire

Since the competition ended, Christiaan has showed his mum around the UK, while Dylan has landed a job at a Michelin starred restaurant and Georgie has welcomed new ducks to her household.