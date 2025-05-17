Tommy Cash performing Espresso Macchiato for Estonia at the First Semi-Final in St. Jakobshalle | Sarah Louise Bennett / EBU

Here's the 2025 Eurovision final start time, where you can watch live in the UK and, roughly, what time Eurovision will end.

It’s time for the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final, with fans from across Europe soon able to pick who they want to win.

And for those who skipped out on the semi-finals on Tuesday and Thursday, you are in for a treat; a good chunk of quintessentially Eurovision entries made it through to tonight’s final.

Without further ado, here is the Eurovision final start time and where in the UK you can watch the show live.

Where to watch Eurovision 2025?

If you’re tuning in from the UK, you can watch Eurovision 2025 live on BBC One or on BBC iPlayer from 8pm on Saturday.

There will be live audio description available across the show, as well as live signing available on BBC iPlayer or via the Red Button.

The Grand Final will be hosted by Eurovision icon Graham Norton, who takes over from Rylan and Scott Mills who provided commentary for the semi-finals.

Graham Norton hosted Eurovision in Liverpool for the 2023 song contest. Image: Getty | Getty Images

But if you’re a fan of the duo, you can catch them during the final as they provide commentary for the live broadcast of the final on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. They will be joined by Richie Anderson and Sara Cox.

What time does Eurovision start?

The final of Eurovision 2025 will start at 8pm in the UK on Saturday, May 17.

Host nation Switzerland is one hour ahead of the UK, with the show beginning at 9pm in venue, St. Jakobshalle.

What time does Eurovision end?

Barring any unexpected delays, interruptions or issues, the Eurovision final will end at around 12am in the UK.