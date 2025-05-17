Explainer

What time does Eurovision start? Here's where you can watch the 2025 Eurovision Grand Final

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Comment
Published 17th May 2025, 07:21 BST
Tommy Cash performing Espresso Macchiato for Estonia at the First Semi-Final in St. Jakobshalleplaceholder image
Tommy Cash performing Espresso Macchiato for Estonia at the First Semi-Final in St. Jakobshalle | Sarah Louise Bennett / EBU
Here's the 2025 Eurovision final start time, where you can watch live in the UK and, roughly, what time Eurovision will end.

It’s time for the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final, with fans from across Europe soon able to pick who they want to win.

Following Nemo’s victory with The Code during Eurovision 2024, twenty-six countries will compete to win the 69th Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And for those who skipped out on the semi-finals on Tuesday and Thursday, you are in for a treat; a good chunk of quintessentially Eurovision entries made it through to tonight’s final.

Without further ado, here is the Eurovision final start time and where in the UK you can watch the show live.

Where to watch Eurovision 2025?

If you’re tuning in from the UK, you can watch Eurovision 2025 live on BBC One or on BBC iPlayer from 8pm on Saturday.

There will be live audio description available across the show, as well as live signing available on BBC iPlayer or via the Red Button.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Grand Final will be hosted by Eurovision icon Graham Norton, who takes over from Rylan and Scott Mills who provided commentary for the semi-finals.

Graham Norton hosted Eurovision in Liverpool for the 2023 song contest. Image: Gettyplaceholder image
Graham Norton hosted Eurovision in Liverpool for the 2023 song contest. Image: Getty | Getty Images

But if you’re a fan of the duo, you can catch them during the final as they provide commentary for the live broadcast of the final on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. They will be joined by Richie Anderson and Sara Cox.

What time does Eurovision start?

The final of Eurovision 2025 will start at 8pm in the UK on Saturday, May 17.

Host nation Switzerland is one hour ahead of the UK, with the show beginning at 9pm in venue, St. Jakobshalle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What time does Eurovision end?

Barring any unexpected delays, interruptions or issues, the Eurovision final will end at around 12am in the UK.

If you’re not much one for late nights then Eurovision could prove daunting, but the good part about the UK being an hour behind Switzerland is that we will get a slightly earlier night.

Related topics:SwitzerlandEurovisionGraham NortonBBCEurope
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice