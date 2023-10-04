The Great British Bake Off: Signed will now be broadcast at the same time as the main show on sister channel, 4seven.

Every Tuesday from 8pm on Channel 4, fans of Bake Off tune in to watch as contestants take on a series of challenges in the iconic tent.

With series 14 including the show’s first deaf baker, Tasha, and her British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter Daryl, Channel 4 have ensured that the show will be accessible not just to Tasha, but for those watching along at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the first episode being broadcast Channel 4 made sure to signpost that a signed version of the show would be available to stream online.

However, during the second episode, as contestants faced biscuit week, the message ahead of the show instead informed viewers that The Great British Bake Off: Signed was being broadcast concurrently on sister channel, 4seven.

On appearing on the show, Tasha said: “Seeing Daryl up at the front and feeling fully part of the show was a really special moment.

“I couldn’t have done it without him and without the dedication from the show ensuring I had the same access as the other bakers.”