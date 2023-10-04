All Sections
The Great British Bake Off: Viewers can watch the signed version of Bake Off on 4seven

The Great British Bake Off: Signed will now be broadcast at the same time as the main show on sister channel, 4seven.

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:27 BST
Every Tuesday from 8pm on Channel 4, fans of Bake Off tune in to watch as contestants take on a series of challenges in the iconic tent.

With series 14 including the show’s first deaf baker, Tasha, and her British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter Daryl, Channel 4 have ensured that the show will be accessible not just to Tasha, but for those watching along at home.

Ahead of the first episode being broadcast Channel 4 made sure to signpost that a signed version of the show would be available to stream online.

However, during the second episode, as contestants faced biscuit week, the message ahead of the show instead informed viewers that The Great British Bake Off: Signed was being broadcast concurrently on sister channel, 4seven.

On appearing on the show, Tasha said: “Seeing Daryl up at the front and feeling fully part of the show was a really special moment.

“I couldn’t have done it without him and without the dedication from the show ensuring I had the same access as the other bakers.”

In addition, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood also learned some BSL to improve their communication with the baker who received the first Hollywood Handshake of the series.

During the opening episode, Tasha even offered to give host Alison Hammond her own sign name, while revealing that her sign name for Paul.

