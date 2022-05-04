Star Wars Day 2022: Why May 4th is celebrated by Star Wars fans, and Star Wars projects on Disney+ in 2022

Star Wars Day is here and fans all over the world are greeting each other with the phrase ‘May the Fourth be with you’.

But why do we celebrate it? And what Star Wars projects are on their way in 2022 and beyond? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is expected in late 2022 (Star Wars/ Disney)

When is Star Wars Day? Why do fans celebrate May 4th? Origins explained

Star Wars Day comes every year on May 4. The reason?

‘May the fourth be with you’ sounds a lot like the Jedi phrase ‘may the force be with you’. It’s as simple as that.

It’s the perfect excuse for Star Wars fans to watch Star Wars movie marathons, blast the Jon Williams soundtrack, crack out the Star Wars LEGO, and share funny memes and GIFs.

Star Wars Day: Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in The Mandalorian (Disney, LucasFilm)

There isn’t an exact origin of Star Wars Day, it’s a grassroots phenomenon going back to the very first Star Wars film, A New Hope (1977).

In the UK, when Margaret Thatcher was elected on May 4 1979, the London Evening News ran a full-page ad: “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie”.

And on May 4 1982, sound recordist Randy Thom said he thought of the pun while filming Return of the Jedi’s Endor moon scenes in the redwood forest in California.

No matter where it came from, it’s become an official day of celebration for Star Wars fans all over the world.

Ewan McGregor will don his Jedi robes once more in Obi-Wan Kenobi. (Photo: Disney)

What Star Wars shows and films are coming to Disney+?

The biggest upcoming Star Wars project is Obi-Wan Kenobi, a series which will see Ewan McGregor reprise the role of the iconic Jedi Master.

Also starring Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, it is set to be released on Disney+ on May 27, and will take place after the prequel films.

Andor, a Rogue One prequel spin-off series, is being produced by LucasFilm with an expected Disney+ release of mid-to-late 2022.

Then there’s The Mandalorian Season 3, starring Pedro Pascal and Baby Yoda, which hasn’t got an official release date but it expected by the end of 2022.

Ahsoka is a spin-off series which will focus on the Jedi Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, who delighted fans when she took up the role in The Mandalorian and The Book of Bobba Fett. The release date hasn’t been announced yet.

Upcoming Star Wars movies include Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a fighter pilot movie directed by Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman 1984).

Taiki Waititi (Thor: Love and Thunder) is also down to direct a Star Wars movie, though no details have been released as yet.

And Rian Johnson (The Last Jedi, Knives Out) has been linked to a new Star Wars trilogy – but we’ll have to wait and see.