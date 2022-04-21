Journey across Tatooine's deserts in Luke Skywalker's own Landspeeder. Photo: The LEGO Group.

On April 21st, the LEGO Group announces the new LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder™ set – the latest in the LEGO Ultimate Collector Series (UCS). A faithful recreation of Luke’s battered vehicle, the new 1,890-piece model is bound to interest Star Wars and LEGO fans alike.

One of the LEGO Group’s most popular franchises, this latest addition to the LEGO Star Wars family is made up of 1,890 pieces. When fully built, it measures 49cm long, 17cm high, and 30cm wide, making it an ideal display set.

Ahead of its release at the beginning of May, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming LEGO Star Wars set, including a few words from the designer and what’s new and exclusive to this particular building set.

The set comes with two minifigures, Luke himself and an exclusive C-3PO. Photo: The LEGO Group.

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder in the Star Wars universe

In the ever-expanding universe of Star Wars, X-34 Landspeeders were typical civilian transports, designed to withstand the roughest terrains. Fans will have first seen this particular Landspeeder in Star Wars: A New Hope, where Luke used the vehicle extensively as part of his farm work, travelling across Tatooine’s™ harsh deserts.

Accompanied by C-3PO, Luke used the Landspeeder to locate R2-D2, when he was discovered by Obi-Wan Kenobi. It was also the vehicle they were travelling in when Obi-Wan used a Jedi mind trick to get past stormtroopers guarding entry into Mos Eisley. Eventually, Luke sold the Landspeeder to pay for his transport to the planet Alderaan.

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder’s features

The LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder building set features the two-seater cockpit, the turbine engine without a cover, the iconic curved cockpit windscreen, as well as an exclusive C-3PO minifigure with 2K moulded legs and a side print. Of course, the Landspeeder needs a pilot, so you’ll also get a Luke minifigure kitted out with a lightsaber.

The Landspeeder was created by LEGO set designer César Carvalhosa Soares.

“It’s been an amazing adventure creating Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder in LEGO brick form,2 said. “It is such an iconic vehicle in the Star Wars saga. We’ve ensured no detail has been forgotten and have even included some of the scratches. The finished product makes an incredible display and is the perfect addition to the UCS collection.”