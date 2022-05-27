One of Star Wars’ most beloved Jedis will return in a prequel TV show of the same name: Obi-Wan Kenobi. Scotland’s own Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as a young Obi-Wan Kenobi, in a show taking place ten years after the prequel trilogy.

"It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him – well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III,” said Mr McGregor in an interview. “It's quite something to get over."

Here’s all we know about the show so far, including Obi-Wan Kenobi’s release date, if there’s a trailer, and more.

When does the first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi come out?

On March 31st, Ewan McGregor announced in a social media video that the show would be released on May 27th. Two episodes will be released at first, with weekly episodes dropping every Friday.

Is there an Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer?

Ewan McGregor will don his Jedi robes once more in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Photo: Disney.

The first look at the upcoming series was released on March 9th, in the form of a one minute, 40 second trailer.

It gave audiences a look at Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan back on the sands of Tatooine, as well as who the former Jedi Master will be facing.

Fans of Star Wars’ Rebels will likely have recognised the Fifth Brother appearing in the trailer, a Jedi hunter who wields a dual-bladed lightsaber.

He works under orders of Darth Vader, who didn’t show up in the trailer, but we know will be reprised by Hayden Christensen.

The new poster for the show revealed the planned release date in 2022. Photo: Disney.

The voiceover confirmed that the show will seem to centre around the ongoing hunt for remaining Jedi, featuring a female fighter who also wields red lightsabers.

Could this be another Sith, breaking the supposed Rule of Two?

What we know about Obi-Wan Kenobi so far

With no title and an official cast list only confirming two names so far, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, there’s little to be known about the upcoming Star Wars show.

"Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series on Disney+,” writes Disney.

"Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

"The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed memorable episodes of The Mandalorian, Season 1, and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.”

Other than this description, all we have to go on is speculation.

After Ahsoka Tano appeared in both The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, we might expect to see Anakin’s former Padawan here too.

However, Ahsoka is confirmed to have her own show, so Disney may want to save her for a bigger impact in that.

What we can expect to see is some kind of showdown between Anakin and Obi-Wan.

In Episode IV: A New Hope, Darth Vader believes that Obi-Wan is long dead.

Seeing as Obi-Wan was the one to leave Anakin burning in lava on Mustafar, something else must happen in the time period that the show covers to make Vader believe his former master was dead all these years.