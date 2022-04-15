The LEGO Group and Star Wars have a long history of collaborating with new releases, with dedicated sets for recent shows, like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, as well as classic sets focusing on the original trilogy. We can expect, based on rumours, that there will be sets soon announced in conjunction with Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi, likely on Star Wars Day on May 4th.
Still, if you’re looking for related sets in the meantime, there’s plenty of options to choose from.
Ahead of the highly-anticipated release, get in the mood and learn more about expected locations and characters that will feature with our list of eight recommended LEGO Star Wars sets that go perfectly with Obi-Wan Kenobi.
1. LEGO Star Wars 75299 Trouble in Tatooine
LEGO Star Wars 75299 Trouble in Tatooine is one of just a handful of sets set on the desert planet of Tatooine. From the poster and what we already know of Obi-Wan Kenobi after the Jedi Order fell, he's going to be spending a lot of time in the sand. Although this set is tied to The Mandalorian, it's a good one to set the scene of what we expect to be a key location in the upcoming show. It's also easy on your wallet, at £24.99.
Photo: The LEGO Group
2. LEGO Star Wars 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina
Another set based on Tatooine, LEGO Star Wars 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina is somewhat of a criminal hub on Tatooine. We might well see Obi-Wan venture into its dimly-lit depths, making it a good unofficial companion set for the show. With 3187 pieces, this is a much larger set, priced at £309.99.
Photo: The LEGO Group
3. LEGO Star Wars 75280 501st Legion Clone Troopers
Priced at £24.99, LEGO Star Wars 75280 501st Legion Clone Troopers isn't directly related to the Kenobi show, which comes several years after the Clone Wars. However, we'll be seeing the Empire and the Stormtroopers at their peak. Plus, both Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan fought in the Clone Wars, so we might well hear or see references to them in the show.
Photo: The LEGO Group
4. LEGO Star Wars 75283 Armored Assault Tank
Another blast from the past, LEGO Star Wars 75283 Armored Assault Tank features not just remnants from the Clone Wars but also Ahsoka Tano, Anakin's very own Padawan. Star Wars fans have been debating whether Ahsoka might feature in Kenobi, seeing as she's getting her own show next year which Hayden Christensen will also appear in.
Photo: The LEGO Group