The Book of Boba Fett, the latest Star Wars TV show teased at the end of The Mandalorian Season Two, is set to finally arrive on Disney Plus.

Three trailers released for The Book of Boba Fett, including the most recent one that came out on December 20th titled ‘Authority’, h inted at the return of the green-armoured bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

His armour might be a little more banged up than it used to be, but the show covers his return to Tattoine, the scene of so many Star Wars adventures.

Joined by sharpshooter Fennec Shand, it seems that Boba Fett steps into Jabba’s long-empty shoes.

Here’s when The Book of Boba Fett come out on Disney Plus and how many episodes are available to stream.

When did The Book of Boba Fett come out on Disney Plus?

The first episode of the new series was available to stream from December 29th, coming just before the close of 2021.

New episodes dropped each week on Wednesdays at around 8am UK time – premiering on the channel at 3am Eastern Time.

How many episodes of The Book of Boba Fett?

All seven episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now available to watch on Disney Plus.

The infamous bounty hunter seems to be turning over a new leaf in his own show. Photo: Disney.

When is The Book of Boba Fett set?

Minor spoilers for the first episodes of the show below.

The Book of Boba Fett is set around 9 ABY, following the end of the latest season of The Mandolorian.

The series also features flashbacks to what Boba did after falling into the Sarlacc pit in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which would have occurred in 4 ABY.

Boba Fett will be joined by sharpshooter Fennec Shand. Photo: Disney.

Starring Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, The Book of Boba Fett follows at least two characters from The Mandalorian.

However, it’s not yet clear whether any other characters from the first show will make an appearance.

It seems unlikely that Grogu will show up, busy training to be a Jedi with Luke Skywalker.

Still, we might see the Mandalorian himself show up or some other more minor figures from the series.

Seeing as we returned to Jabba’s Palace, you might see some more familiar faces and beasts that old-school fans will remember from when Luke and his group were fighting for their lives in the fortress.

If the trailer is anything to go by, Boba seems to spend a lot of time with his famous helmet off. Photo: Disney.