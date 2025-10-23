Susan Calman, centre stage, during a Strictly Come Dancing event in 2018. placeholder image
Susan Calman, centre stage, during a Strictly Come Dancing event in 2018. | Getty Images

Do you remember every Scottish Strictly Come Dancing contestant? Here are 15 Scots Strictly stars from over the years

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 14:19 BST

To distract you from the current Strictly Come Dancing chaos, we're taking a look back at all of the Scottish contestants who have appeared on the show.

Each year Strictly Come Dancing brings together a host of famous faces to tango their way to the coveted Glitterball trophy.

While there is always a revolving cast of celebrity contestants, things are about to be shook up with the departure of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman at the end of this series.

But with fans of the show now speculating who will replace them, and if they have what it takes to fill in those particular dancing shoes, we’ve decided to take a look back at those who have come and gone before them.

With the show having debuted in 2004, there are more than twenty series-worth of contestants to consider - some more memorable than others.

While you may still think of last year’s winner Chris McCausland, do you remember some of the Scottish icons who have competed over the years?

Here, we take a look at every Scottish Strictly Come Dancing contestant - including Ross King and Hamza Yassin.

Scottish TV personality Carol Smillie appeared on series 4 of Strictly Come Dancing in 2006. Dancing alongside partner Matthew Cutler she came in fifth place.

1. Carol Smillie - 2006

Scottish TV personality Carol Smillie appeared on series 4 of Strictly Come Dancing in 2006. Dancing alongside partner Matthew Cutler she came in fifth place. | PA

Partnered with professional Ola Jordan, retired Scottish rugby union player Kenny Logan competed on Strictly in 2007. He came in fifth, with Alesha Dixon winning that year.

2. Kenny Logan - 2007

Partnered with professional Ola Jordan, retired Scottish rugby union player Kenny Logan competed on Strictly in 2007. He came in fifth, with Alesha Dixon winning that year. | Getty Images

Scottish comedian Rory Bremner was one of two Scottish contestants on series 9 of Strictly Come Dancing in 2011. Partnered with Erin Boag, the duo were eliminated third that year.

3. Rory Bremner - 2011

Scottish comedian Rory Bremner was one of two Scottish contestants on series 9 of Strictly Come Dancing in 2011. Partnered with Erin Boag, the duo were eliminated third that year. | Getty Images

Scottish singer-songwriter Lulu was also on Strictly in 2011. With her partner Brendan Cole, she made it two further shows to be eliminated during week six.

4. Lulu - 2011

Scottish singer-songwriter Lulu was also on Strictly in 2011. With her partner Brendan Cole, she made it two further shows to be eliminated during week six. | Getty Images

