This year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing reached episode four at the weekend, with rugby star Chris Robshaw the third dancer to be sent home.

He followed Scottish celeb Ross King and Apprentice star Thomas Skinner out of the door, leaving a dozen couples still in the contest.

Strictly first aired back in 2004 and has become the world’s most successful reality television franchaise - there are version in over 60 different countries around the world.

Presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman , there have been 22 series of the dancing competition, with former winners including the likes of Caroline Flack, Bill Bailey, Joe McFadden and Alesha Dixon.

And the bookies reckon they have a fairly good idea about who is likely to go all the way, and who will be out next

Here are all 12 celebrity dancers odds, starting with the favourite.

1 . George Clarke - 10/11 George Clarke, also known as George Clarkey to his million of YouTube fans, is now the red hot favourite to take the Strictly crown. His odds have narrowed even further after an impressive performance over the weekend to just 10/11. | BBC Photo Sales

2 . Lewis Cope Emmerdale soap star Lewis Cope is the contestant most likely to beat George Clark according to the bookies. He's a 9/2 shot with partner Katya Jones, who won in 2016 with actor Joe McFadden. | BBC Photo Sales

3 . Vicky Pattison - 11/2 TV presenter, author, podcast and radio host Vicky Pattison is the 11/2 third favourite to be the last dancer standing. She's paired with Kai Widdrington, who made it to the final alongside TV presenter AJ Odudu in 2021. | BBC Photo Sales