Scottish TV presenter and actor Ross King has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing, becoming the second contestant to leave the show.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The results show last night saw the presenter and professional dancer, Jowita Przystal, leave the competition following a dance-off against actress Balvinder Sopal and her partner Julian Caillon.

Speaking about his time on the show, King said: “I have loved every single minute of it. I would like to say thank you to everyone who has supported us, all the people who voted – they’ve been amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to thank everyone here in this room, backstage, the judges, the crew – every single person here has made me so, so welcome.

Ross King and Jowita Przystal with Tess Daly (left) during the results show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1. Picture: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

“I want to thank a very special lady who has been with me through it all and has been absolutely everything: she’s been a mentor, teacher, carer. I could not have wished for a better partner, and I could not have wished to be on a better show. Thank you judges for all your remarks.”

Przystal thanked King for all his work and time during rehearsals and said: “I hope I’m going to be a little part in your life forever.”

Both couples performed their routines from Saturday night for a second time with King and Przystal dancing the paso doble to the theme from Thunderbirds Are Go, while Sopal and Caillon danced a foxtrot to The Way You Look Tonight from the movie Swing Time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the performances, the judges delivered their verdicts with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke choosing to save Sopal and Caillon while head judge Shirley Ballas said that she would have voted the same if she needed to use her casting vote.

King was awarded the lowest score on Saturday night with 19 points for his paso doble despite being described as the “most improved” contestant of the week by judge Anton Du Beke.

Meanwhile Ballas said: “You gave 1,000 per cent of yourself… this week you can go home and be very proud of what you’ve achieved.”

King is best known for being the LA Correspondent for ITV Breakfast programmes Lorraine and Good Morning Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Glasgow, King has also worked for GMTV and Good Morning Britain, while appearing as a post on national American television. He was appointed an MBE for services to broadcasting, the arts and charity in 2018.

Last night’s results show also featured a routine from Strictly’s professional dancers in tribute to the Minecraft movie along with a musical performance by Chinese pianist Lang Lang of the song Reflection from the Disney film Mulan, accompanied by professional dancers Nancy Xu and Kai Widdrington.

Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis did not perform on Saturday due to illness and received a bye to next week’s show.

He wrote in an Instagram comment that he was “so sorry” to miss it, but expected to be back next week with a “rip roaring dance”.