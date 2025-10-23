The pair will leave at the end of the series.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly Come Dancing presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have announced they are to leave the show at the end of the series.

Daly has presented since the first series 21 years ago and Winkleman joined in 2014 having presented sister show It Takes Two since 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The presenters shared the news in a lengthy post on Instagram today.

PA

"We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream. We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time," the pair said on Daly's Instagram stories.

"We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show.

“They’re the most brilliant team and we’ll miss them every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will cry when we say the last ‘keep dancing’ but we will continue to say it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza.”