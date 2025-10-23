It’s going to be all change at Strictly Come Dancing next year, with hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly having announced they will be leaving the show at the end of the current series.

Since debuting in 2004 there have only ever been three hosts of the show, with Winkleman taking over from Bruce Forsyth in 2014.

Read more:

We’re now onto series 23, with former winners including the likes of Caroline Flack, Bill Bailey, Joe McFadden and Alesha Dixon, and it is now the world’s most successful reality television franchaise, with versions in over 60 different countries around the world.

Now speculation is growing about who is going to take over the reins next year.

Here are the 13 favourites, according to bookmakers Coral.

1 . Roman Kemp - 6/4 'One Show' host Roman Kemp is the early favourite to be one of the new presenters on Strictly. The son of Spandau Ballet star Gary Kemp was recently on 'Celebrity Race Across The World' and is priced at 6/4. | Getty Images for IWC Schaffhause Photo Sales

2 . Fleur East - 2/1 Claudia Winkleman was on spin-off show 'Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two' before graduating to the main programme. Former 'X Factor' star Fleur East is 2/1 to follow her career route. | Getty Images for The National Lo Photo Sales

3 . Rylan Clark - 3/1 'This Morning' presenter and former 'Big Brother' star Rylan Clark may have caused controversy with his comments on immigration earlier this year, but he's still the 3/1 third favourite to take over at Strictly. He's another former host of 'It Takes Two'. | Getty Images for Paramount Pictu Photo Sales

4 . Zoe Ball - 4/1 DJ Zoe Ball came third in the third series of Strictly and went on to present 'It Takes Two'. She's 4/1 to return to the show as one of the main presenters. | Getty Images Photo Sales