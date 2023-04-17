The Hunt For Raoul Moat began on ITVX on Sunday. The three part true crime documentary tells the harrowing story of what he did. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the show.

The Hunt For Raoul Moat began on April 16 on ITV. Cr: ITV.

The true crime documentary charts the events leading up to and the tragic consequences of Raoul Moat’s actions following his release from HM Durham prison in 2010.

Moat, a 37-year-old former bouncer from Newcastle, had spent time in prison after receiving a 18 week sentence for assaulting a nine-year-old relative and became the subject of a 2010 manhunt in his native city after shooting three people with a sawn-off shotgun.

On his release from prison, he reportedly posted several threats via social media to his ex-partner and the police, whom he was believed to blame for the loss of his business.

Two days after his release from prison, Moat went on a rampage that began at his former partner’s home in Birtley, Tyne and Wear, and ended in a six hour shootout with police in Rothbury three days later.

Raoul Moat victims, what did Raoul Moat do

The first victim of the Newcastle-born murderer was Chris Brown, a man who had moved to the area from Windsor, in Berkshire, around six months previously and dated Moat’s former partner Samantha Stobbart. Stobbart told Moat that her new partner was a policeman in the hope it would convince him to stay away.

After being released from prison, Moat posted a message on social media site Facebook that told people to “watch and see what happens” after he lost “everything”.

Moat then visited his ex partner’s home to spy on the new couple where he was confronted at around 2.40am by Brown who was fatally shot at close range by Moat. He then shot through the window as Stobbart’s mother called for the police, hitting Samantha in the arm and abdomen. She survived but needed surgery on her liver due to the gunshot.

Three days later, while on the run, the killer called the police to tell them he was about to shoot a policeman. Around 12 minutes later Police Constable David Rathband was shot while sitting in his car. He called the police around an hour later to explain what he had done and taunted them about it.

While PC Rathband survived the shooting, he was left with injuries to his head and upper body and was left blinded by the incident. Rathband died by suicide less than two years later on February 29, 2012.

What happened to Samantha Stobbart?

After the shooting, Stobbard was rushed to hospital in Gateshead in critical condition. She began to stabilise on July 5 and was discharged 12 days later.

Stobbard and Moat had originally met when she was 16-years-old and Moat was 15 years her senior. Kelly, Stobbard’s half-sister, later said their six year relationship was ‘on and off’ and was marred by domestic violence. Stobbart had tried to leave him on a number of occasions.

During an interview with The People in 2013, Stobbard revealed she would still sleep with a light on and suffered from flashbacks, while she feared she would be attacked by supporters of the murderer.

She also revealed she had been forced to move home a number of times due to people who “believe it was my fault” that Moat murdered Chris Brown. Her half sister Kelly also told the Mirror that Sam is trolled online over the incidents and was critical of the documentary.

Kelly Stobbard said 'I'm so sick of hearing Raoul's name and I'm so sick of him being on TV. I hate seeing his face on social media and then having to read all the comments people make about Sam. My whole family and I all feel that it should be left in the past.“

Not much is known about the current whereabouts of Samantha but it is understood she is still dealing with the effects of the tragic evening and Moat’s actions.

How many episodes are there of The Hunt For Raoul Moat?

The dramatisation of the 2010 manhunt began on Sunday 16. In total there will be three episodes of the show, which will document the story of Raoul Moat and his actions. They will be airing over consecutive nights with the next episodes due on April 17 and 18 at 9pm.