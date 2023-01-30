Twitter users were left confused when it appeared the direct message had disappeared from their profile.

Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022 (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Since being taken over by billionaire Elon Musk in October 2022, one of the world’s most popular social media site has seen a raft of changes.

And while some have been praised and others controversial, the latest update appears to have confused Twitter users more than anything, with a number of accounts suddenly realised the direct message (DM) button has been removed on their iOS and Android apps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The removal of the button has left many Twitter users bemused, with one account asking “Did Twitter just remove the DM button on mobile? Anyone else having issues?” and others questioning is it had been a glitch in the most recent update.

However, it has been confirmed that the removal of the DM button on the app has been genuine and has been an intentional change by the social media site. Here’s why it has been removed and why and how you can still DM people via Twitter.

Has DM been removed from Twitter by Elon Musk

In short, no – but the button has been removed from the app on iOS and Android to create a “more user friendly interface” according to the Economic Times. Previously, the direct message option was located at the top of the navigation bar on the mobile app, but it has now been removed completely.

However, the social media company has assured users that the feature is still available – though it must be accessed through other means.

How do I DM on Twitter

The DM feature is still available – though accessing it is different if you’ve recently updated the app, which has left many users understandably confused.