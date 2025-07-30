Netflix reveals star-studded cast for new Pride and Prejudice limited series | Ludovic Robert for Netflix

The cast of Netflix’s upcoming Pride and Prejudice adaptation has been revealed, with Jack Lowden to play the first Scottish Mr Darcy on screen.

When it was first announced that Netflix were going to be adapting Pride and Prejudice, I was sceptical.

A new Pride and Prejudice felt redundant; we already have the excellent 2005 film and the almost perfect 1995 miniseries. That’s without mentioning how shockingly bad Netflix’s 2022 film adaptation of Persuasion was.

After learning that Dolly Alderton was behind the script, I was cautiously optimistic for the new six episode series – a feeling which was bolstered by early cast announcements.

It was hard to maintain caution when learning that Olivia Colman would be playing Mrs Bennet, with Emma Corrin as Elizabeth and Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy.

Jack Lowden, Emma Corrin and Olivia Colman has been cast in Netflix's Pride and Prejudice. | Getty Images

Lowden will follow in the footsteps of Matthew Macfadyen and Colin Firth, and he will be the first Scottish actor to play the role onscreen.

My excitement over his casting as Mr Darcy essentially tipped me over the edge of my hesitancy for this project. Even though he has had a busy few years with shows such as Slow Horses and The Gold as well as films including Mary, Queen of Scots, Tornado and The Outrun, under his belt, I doubt he is an actor I would ever be sick of watching.

Pride and Prejudice Netflix cast full of inspired choices

Even if I hadn’t already decided I was looking forward to Netflix’s Jane Austen adaptation, it would have been hard not to change my mind when the full cast was revealed.

There’s Jane Bennet who will be portrayed by Freya Mavor, another Scottish actress.

While Industry has been on my list for a while – and this may be the final push I need to actually sit down and watch it – others may recognise her for her roles in shows such as Skins, The White Queen or historical BBC drama series Marie Antoinette. You may also recognise her from French language films and shows, as she has starred in several.

Scottish actress Freya Mavor will play Jane Bennet in Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice series. | AFP via Getty Images

Her father Mr Bennet will be played by Rufus Sewell, with Jamie Demetriou set to appear as the odious Mr Collins while Fiona Shaw will step in as his esteemed patroness, Lady Catherine de Bourg.

As for other central roles, Daryl McCormack will play Mr Bingley with Louis Partridge to take on the role of Mr Wickham – one of the only decisions I have some reservations about and only because of his age.

Louis Partridge in Enola Holmes. | Alex Bailey / Legendary

Then the remaining Bennets. Rhea Norwood – who feels very appropriate for the role having seen Heartstopper – has been cast as Lydia, with Kitty and Mary to be played by newcomers Hollie Avery – an Edinburgh University graduate – and Hopey Parish respectively.

The recent news about Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice has been nothing but exciting, from our first glimpse at the Bennet family to all of the casting announcements.

And despite my anticipation for more, I can’t help but wonder what it will be like to see a new take on an old favourite.

I am choosing to have faith. So far my doubts have been very gently been put to rest, but there are certainly big boots to fill.