Netflix have announced who will join Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman in Pride and Prejudice as production begins.

Written by Everything I Know About Love author Dolly Alderton, the upcoming adaptation will see Corrin take on the role of Elizabeth Bennet opposite Lowden, who will be the first Scottish actor to play Mr Darcy on screen.

A first look at the upcoming series revealed the Bennet sisters alongside their mother Mrs Bennet, who will be played by Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman, with English actor Rufus Sewell to star as the beloved Mr Bennet.

Meanwhile, Glasgow-born actress Freya Mavor - who is known for her roles in shows such as Industry and Skins as well as the Agatha Christie BBC miniseries, The ABC Murders - will take on the role of Jane Bennet, with Good Luck to You, Leo Grande actor Daryl McCormack playing Mr Bingley.

Other stars including Louis Partridge and Fiona Shaw are set to appear, with the Netflix Pride and Prejudice miniseries set to be the screen debut of Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery - a graduate of the University of Edinburgh - who will play Mary and Kitty Bennet respectively.

With the exception of Charlotte Lucas, who has yet to be confirmed, here is the Pride and Prejudice Netflix cast in full.

1 . Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet English actor Emma Corrin will play Elizabeth Bennet in Netflix's adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. They have starred in Nosferatu, Deadpool & Wolverine and Lady Chatterley's Lover, and is recognised for their role as Princess Diana in The Crown, which they won a Golden Globe for. | Emma McIntyre Photo Sales

2 . Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy The first Scottish actor to play the role on screen, Slow Horses star Jack Lowden is Mr Darcy in the Netflix adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. | Pascal Le Segretain Photo Sales

3 . Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet Academy Award winner Olivia Colman will take on the role of Mrs Bennet. | Contributed Photo Sales