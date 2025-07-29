The Bennet sisters and Mrs Bennet from Netflix's Pride and Prejudice. From left, Emma Corrin as Elizabeth, Freya Mavor as Jane, Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet, Hopey Parish as Mary, Rhea Norwood as Lydia and Hollie Avery as Kitty. placeholder image
The Bennet sisters and Mrs Bennet from Netflix's Pride and Prejudice. From left, Emma Corrin as Elizabeth, Freya Mavor as Jane, Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet, Hopey Parish as Mary, Rhea Norwood as Lydia and Hollie Avery as Kitty. | Ludo Roberts / Netflix

Pride and Prejudice: Here is the full cast of Netflix's Jane Austen adaptation, as first look revealed

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 29th Jul 2025, 12:39 BST

Here is the full cast joining Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman in Netflix's Pride and Prejudice series, as first look revealed.

Netflix have announced who will join Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman in Pride and Prejudice as production begins.

Written by Everything I Know About Love author Dolly Alderton, the upcoming adaptation will see Corrin take on the role of Elizabeth Bennet opposite Lowden, who will be the first Scottish actor to play Mr Darcy on screen.

A first look at the upcoming series revealed the Bennet sisters alongside their mother Mrs Bennet, who will be played by Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman, with English actor Rufus Sewell to star as the beloved Mr Bennet.

Meanwhile, Glasgow-born actress Freya Mavor - who is known for her roles in shows such as Industry and Skins as well as the Agatha Christie BBC miniseries, The ABC Murders - will take on the role of Jane Bennet, with Good Luck to You, Leo Grande actor Daryl McCormack playing Mr Bingley.

Other stars including Louis Partridge and Fiona Shaw are set to appear, with the Netflix Pride and Prejudice miniseries set to be the screen debut of Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery - a graduate of the University of Edinburgh - who will play Mary and Kitty Bennet respectively.

With the exception of Charlotte Lucas, who has yet to be confirmed, here is the Pride and Prejudice Netflix cast in full.

English actor Emma Corrin will play Elizabeth Bennet in Netflix's adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. They have starred in Nosferatu, Deadpool & Wolverine and Lady Chatterley's Lover, and is recognised for their role as Princess Diana in The Crown, which they won a Golden Globe for.

1. Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet

English actor Emma Corrin will play Elizabeth Bennet in Netflix's adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. They have starred in Nosferatu, Deadpool & Wolverine and Lady Chatterley's Lover, and is recognised for their role as Princess Diana in The Crown, which they won a Golden Globe for. | Emma McIntyre

The first Scottish actor to play the role on screen, Slow Horses star Jack Lowden is Mr Darcy in the Netflix adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

2. Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy

The first Scottish actor to play the role on screen, Slow Horses star Jack Lowden is Mr Darcy in the Netflix adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. | Pascal Le Segretain

Academy Award winner Olivia Colman will take on the role of Mrs Bennet.

3. Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet

Academy Award winner Olivia Colman will take on the role of Mrs Bennet. | Contributed

Playing the beloved Mr Bennet is British actor Rufus Sewell. he is known for roles in films including Carrington, Hamlet, A Knight's Tale and more, as well as shows including The Diplomat and The Man in the High Castle.

4. Rufus Sewell as Mr Bennet

Playing the beloved Mr Bennet is British actor Rufus Sewell. he is known for roles in films including Carrington, Hamlet, A Knight's Tale and more, as well as shows including The Diplomat and The Man in the High Castle. | Contributed

