Jack Lowden, Emma Corrin and Olivia Colman has been cast in Netflix's Pride and Prejudice. | Getty Images

The six episode limited series will be written by author Dolly Alderton and directed by Heartstopper’s Euros Lyn.

Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman and Jack Lowden have been cast in Netflix’s upcoming Pride and Prejudice series.

The latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s best known novel will see Corrin take on the role of Elizabeth Bennet, with Scottish actor Lowden as Mr Darcy and Oscar winner Colman as Mrs Bennet.

“Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honour. I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again.”

Keira Knightley earned an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of the character in Joe Wright’s 2005 film opposite Matthew Macfayden’s Mr Darcy. Meanwhile, Jennifer Ehle took home a Bafta for her time as Elizabeth Bennet in the 1995 BBC miniseries which propelled Colin Firth - who played Mr Darcy - into stardom.

Described as a six-part limited series, the new adaptation will remain faithful to the original text to bring the timeless novel to a new generation.

Everything I Know About Love author Dolly Alderton will write the script, with Heartstopper’s Euros Lyn set to direct.

Speaking on the adaptation, Alderton said: “Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it.

“Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy — it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life. The book is a gift to adapt — packed with drama and depth as well as comedy and charm. In it lies the opportunity to examine the complexities of love, family, friendship and society, while aspiring to Austen’s delightfully observational voice.”

The calibre of a cast led by Emma, Jack, and Olivia is testament to this precious story being in the best possible hands...” Netflix executive Mona Qureshi

She added: “With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favourite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzy and Mr Darcy.”

The new series isn’t Netflix’s first time adapting Austen’s work. In 2022, Dakota Johnson starred in the streaming giant’s adaptation of Persuasion, which was not well received by critics or fans.

Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot in Persuasion. Picture: Nick Wall/Netflix

In a comment about the upcoming series, Netflix executive Mona Qureshi said: “Dolly’s fierce intelligence and enormous heart, twinned with her genuine love of the Austen novel, means she is able to bring new insights, whilst celebrating all that the generations of fans hold so dear.

“The calibre of a cast led by Emma, Jack, and Olivia is testament to this precious story being in the best possible hands with Euros Lyn and the team at Lookout Point at the helm.”

Leading the cast of Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice is English actor Emma Corrin who is best known for their role in shows such as The Crown — which earned them a Golden Globe for their portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales — as well as films including Lady Chatterley's Lover, Deadpool & Wolverine and Nosferatu.

Jack Lowden will star opposite her as Mr Darcy. The Scottish actor is best known for Apple TV+ spy thriller series Slow Horses, with his other roles including films such as ‘71, Mary Queen of Scots and Tornado.

Scottish actor Jack Lowden | AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Olivia Colman will will take on the role of Elizabeth’s mother Mrs Bennet. The multi-award winning English actress will join the likes of Brenda Blethyn — who portrayed the character in the 2005 film — and Alison Steadman, who starred in the 1995 series.

Alderton, Corrin, and Lyn will serve as executive producers on the series alongside Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point, as well as Lisa Osborne.