It has been over well three years since Daniel Craig’s hung up his tux after starring in his final James Bond film, ‘No Time To Die’.

Since then there has been feverish speculation over who will succeed him in one of the world’s biggest film franchaises.

A succession of big names have seemed to be in poll position to follow in the footsteps of Sean Connery , David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.

In 2024 it was reported that Kickass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson had accepted the job, but it seems that this may not have been entirely accurate.

And there is now further doubt about the recruitment process after Barbara Broccoli and her half brother Michael G. Wilson, who have effectively previously handpicked the actors to play the character since the 1990s, signed over ‘full creative control’ to Amazon MGM Studios.

That development has shaken up the odds, with these actors currently favourite to pull on 007’s tuxedo in the next James Bond film.

1 . Theo James - 6/4 A relatively recent tip to play 007, Divergent series star Theo James' name hadn't been mentioned until a few months ago. Recently in cinemas with comedy horror 'The Monkey', he's now the 6/4 favourite for Bond. Critically acclaimed for his performance in the television series 'The White Lotus', he also recently played the lead role in Guy Ritchie's action comedy series 'The Gentlemen'. Looks pretty good in a tux.

2 . Henry Cavill - 4/1 'Superman' and 'The Witcher' star Henry Cavill had been favourite to be the next Bond when Daniel Craig hung up his tux but saw his odds slip in the following months and years. Now, he's back to being one of the most likley choices, with odds of 4/1. He's no stranger to playing iconic British characters - he portrays Sherlock Holmes in the Enola Holmes films.

3 . Louis Partridge - 11/2 If the new Bond producers go down the route of following the adventures of a young 007 then English actor Louis Partridge is in poll position. His breakthrough came with the Netflix mystery film 'Enola Holmes' and its 2022 sequel. He also played punk icon Sid Vicious in miniseries 'Pistol' and recently starred in Alfonso Cuarón thriller series 'Disclaimer'. He's the 11/2 third favourite.