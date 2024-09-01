Actors speaks out over closure of vital Creative Scotland fund for artists

Outlander star Sam Heughan has demanded the Scottish Government reverse budget cuts for its arts agency as he warned of the “devastating” impact of the closure of a multi-million pound fund for artists.

Scottish stage and screen star Alan Cumming has also spoken out as pressure mounts on First Minister John Swinney over the shutdown of Creative Scotland’s open fund. Heughan said it was “imperative” the fund was reopened and the Scottish Government honoured its financial commitments to the arts industry.

Actor and Royal Conservatoire of Scotland graduate Sam Heughan. Picture: Robbie McFadzean | Royal Conservatoire of Scotland/Robbie McFadzean

He also highlighted the “enormous” contribution made by artists to Scottish society and cultural identity, as well as the education, welfare and health benefits of the arts.

Cumming described the closure of the fund for artists as “really tragic” and “not a good look.” The actor said the impact of the cut was “really alarming” for the future of the Scottish arts scene.

Alan Cumming on stage at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2021. Picture: Jessica Shurte

Heughan and Cumming, who are long-time supporters of Scottish independence, are the latest high-profile cultural figure to demand a rethink from the Scottish Government since Creative Scotland revealed that more than £10 million worth of government funding had either been cancelled or put on hold, and announced the closure of a £6m “open fund” for artists.

Other figures to speak out against the cuts include actors Jack Lowden, Forbes Masson and Kate Dickie, as well as Scottish music stars Paolo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi, Shirley Manson, The Proclaimers, Mogwai and Franz Ferdinand.

Sam Heughan is one of the most high-profile Scottish celebrities to support the independence cause. Picture: John Devlin

Heughan and Cumming both studied at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, in Glasgow, which is now known as the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS).

The performing arts school has published an open letter to First Minister John Swinney warning that the cuts to the open music and youth music projects would affect the “lifeblood and future” of Scotland’s creativity and culture.

Creative Scotland's open fund for individuals has been closed less than a year after the Scottish Government promised to “more than double” arts funding and deliver £100m in new investment by 2018.

The arts agency is still waiting for a budget for a crucial three-year funding programme for theatres, festivals and organisations ahead of a planned announcement in October.

Outlander actor Sam Heughan has been vocal in his support for Scottish Independence.

Heughan said: “The abrupt closure of the only national fund to which individual artists can apply is a devastating blow, not only to some of our nation’s most creative people, but to the nation as a whole. Their contribution to our society, to our cultural identities, to our front-facing services in education, social welfare and healthcare, as well as our entertainment, is enormous.

"We will lose the rich breadth of voices and stories that gives Scotland its rich identity - an identity that is celebrated internationally.

"It is imperative that this fund is reopened, that the Scottish Government honours their funding promise and remains invested in Scotland’s creatives, so that we can continue to be one of the most creative nations worldwide.”

Alan Cumming hosts the American version of The Traitors. Picture: Euan Cherry

In a video message on his Instagram page, Cumming said: "I wanted to tell you about something really tragic that has happened in the Scottish arts scene.

"Creative Scotland 's open fund for individual freelancers has helped writers, directors, performers and artists of all kind by providing them with seed money.

"Many of the performances that we saw recently at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe would have been started and supported by this open fund.

"That fund has now been cut altogether, just gone, which is a huge tragedy for the Scottish arts scene. "The Scottish Government recently committed to giving £100 in new investment to the Scottish arts scene by 2028. That is obviously not happening.

"Now I know Scotland is not independent and the Scottish Government does not have full control over the monies it gets and is able to disperse.

"However a fund like this gives money to the people at the bottom, who are making and beginning and using this money to get by in order to create. It's the most basic fund for creators.

"It seems to me to that it's money well spent. For that to go is a real tragedy and really alarming for the future of the Scottish arts scene.

"I would exhort you to share this message, tell as many people as you can. write to your member of the Scottish Parliament and just make a noise, because this is not good. it's not a good look and it's not very Scottish."

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said: “I understand the concerns of many people within the artistic community, and I want to reassure those individuals that the Scottish Government is listening very carefully to the representations they are making.

“We are dealing with very significant challenges in the public finances, which are exacerbated by the UK Government’s recent announcements.

“We are investing significantly already in cultural activities, with over £55 million of investment in Creative Scotland this financial year.

