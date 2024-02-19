All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Who will win the Best Actress award at this year's Oscars? Cr. Getty Images/Canva Pro.Who will win the Best Actress award at this year's Oscars? Cr. Getty Images/Canva Pro.
Who will win the Best Actress award at this year's Oscars? Cr. Getty Images/Canva Pro.

Oscars 2024: Who is the favourite to win Best Actress at the Oscars? Latest odds on Poor Things star Emma Stone

Who is the favourite win the Best Actress award at the Academy Awards?

By Graham Falk
Published 8th Jan 2024, 13:33 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 09:51 GMT

Awards season is well underway following a supremely successful year in film, with the Golden Globes throwing up a number of surprising winners already.

And, of course, no awards season would be complete without the always highly anticipated Academy Awards, which is set to take place on March 10 and will see the year's biggest films Oppenheimer, Barbie and Poor Things go head to head for a number of awards.

Here are the latest odds for the Best Actress award at the Oscars in 2024*.

*All odds are offered by PaddyPower and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Emma Stone took home Best Actress for Poor Things at the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs are is favourite to lift the same award at this year's Oscars.

1. Emma Stone - 4/11

Emma Stone took home Best Actress for Poor Things at the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs are is favourite to lift the same award at this year's Oscars. Photo: getty

Photo Sales
Lily Gladstone is was favourite for the Oscar after her starring role in The Killers Of The Flower Moon but has now fallen to second.

2. Lily Gladstone - 2/1

Lily Gladstone is was favourite for the Oscar after her starring role in The Killers Of The Flower Moon but has now fallen to second.

Photo Sales
The German actress third favourite for the award after her eye catching role in Anatomy Of A Fall.

3. Sandra Huller - 14/1

The German actress third favourite for the award after her eye catching role in Anatomy Of A Fall.

Photo Sales
British actress Mulligan is not expected to win the award for the Best Actress award after her exceptional portrayal of Felicia Montealegre in Maestro.

4. Carey Mulligan - 22/1

British actress Mulligan is not expected to win the award for the Best Actress award after her exceptional portrayal of Felicia Montealegre in Maestro. Photo: getty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:OscarsFilmGolden GlobesBarbie