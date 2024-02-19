Awards season is well underway following a supremely successful year in film, with the Golden Globes throwing up a number of surprising winners already.

And, of course, no awards season would be complete without the always highly anticipated Academy Awards, which is set to take place on March 10 and will see the year's biggest films Oppenheimer, Barbie and Poor Things go head to head for a number of awards.

Here are the latest odds for the Best Actress award at the Oscars in 2024*.

*All odds are offered by PaddyPower and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Emma Stone - 4/11 Emma Stone took home Best Actress for Poor Things at the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs are is favourite to lift the same award at this year's Oscars.

2 . Lily Gladstone - 2/1 Lily Gladstone is was favourite for the Oscar after her starring role in The Killers Of The Flower Moon but has now fallen to second.

3 . Sandra Huller - 14/1 The German actress third favourite for the award after her eye catching role in Anatomy Of A Fall.