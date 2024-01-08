Oppenheimer was the big winner at last night's Golden Globes. Here's where you can watch and stream the film right now.

Oppenheimer has been one of the biggest films of the year. Cr. Universal Pictures

It produced the biggest film battle of 2023 when it was rleased on the same day as Barbie but now Christopher Nolan's epic biography of Robert J. Oppenheimer has taken the first big gong of awards season after winning Drama Motion Picture at the Golden Globes.

Dubbed Barbenheimer, both film went head to head on July 21 last year as number of cinema goers went to see the contrasting films back to back at theatres on release date in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the Box Office's biggest films of the last decade, the film stars Peaky Blinders favourite Cillian Murphy as the title character and was given almost perfect reviews from film critics and cinema fans alike, with many of them proclaiming it as an Oscar winner months before the ceremony.

Haven't seen the World War II epic yet? Here's when you can Oppenheimer is available to stream, its running time and everything you need to know about the film.

How long is Oppenheimer, Oppenheimer running time

Did you know that Oppenheimer is Nolan's longest movie to date with a run time of exactly 180 minutes and nine seconds (or about three hours to be precise). Interestingly though, if you're seeing the film in IMAX, it's even longer with a runtime of 180 minutes and 39 seconds - a full 30 seconds longer! Gasp.

What awards did Oppenheimer win at the Golden Globes

Nolan's epic World War II film was a big winner at the Golden Globes, winning Best Drama Motion Picture while Cillian Murphy won the award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture.

Robert Downey Jr. took the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Nolan himself won Best Director of a Motion Picture and Swedish composer and conductor Ludwig Göransson won Best Original Score.

Where to watch Oppenheimer, is Oppenheimer on streaming

The film took longer than usual to become available to watch at home, with Nolan's agreement that it would be kept in cinemas for at least 100 days. However, the good news is that it is now available to stream in many places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nolan's blockbuster movie originally landed on November 21, with the DVD, BluRay and limited edition steel book released through Amazon on November 22 - a full four months after its launch in cinemas!

The film is available through a number of different apps and services to buy and to rent and, below, is a full list of available places to stream the film and their costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking for the most cost efficient way to watch Oppenheimer? Apple TV are currently offering a free trail (terms and conditions apply) and the film is available to watch via their service alongside a multitude of other great films and TV series.

Elsewhere, you can rent Oppenheimer on:

Amazon Video (£3.49), Rakuten TV (£4.49), Google Play (£5.49) and YouTube (£5.49). However, if you want to purchase the digital edition to watch at any time, the prices are as follows: Apple TV (4K version £13.99), Amazon Video (4K version £13.99), Google Play (£13.99), Microsoft (HD version £13.99), YouTube (£13.99) and Rakuten TV (4K version £14.99).