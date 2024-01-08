Poor Things was a big winner at the Golden Globes. Here is when the Emma Stone film is released in UK cinemas.

Emma Stone plays Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos' adaptation of Alasdair Gray's novel Poor Things.

It was one of the biggest winners at the recent Golden Globes awards, winning both the award for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and Best Actress for Emma Stone's remarkable performance and now Poor Things is ready to hit cinemas across the UK.

The film, which is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (The Killing Of a Sacred Deer) is based around the novel by much loved Scottish author Alasdair Gray of the same name and stars some of Hollywood's biggest names.

Poor Things introduces us to the story of a young woman named Bella (Stone) and a scientists' young deputy called Max who falls in love with her, despite discovering she committed suicide by leaping off a bridge in years previous. Desperate to begin a relationship with her, he resurrects Bella by replacing her brain with that of a still-living baby, though it results in her having an infant's mind.

After proposing to marry her, Bella's mind and intelligence start to accelerate at a rapid speed, forcing her to seek freedom and autonomy from Max.

Poor Things review

The film has been heralded by critics already, with many review signalling its brilliance with an almost perfect score of 93% on film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Max Weiss from Baltimore Magazine said: "All in all, Poor Things is a fun, occasionally bewitching diversion, with a pair of truly remarkable lead performances", while Wenlei Ma from PerthNow claimed "Poor Things is a fearless film and the world is better for having it in it."

Susan Granger of SSG Syndicate was also full of praise for the film calling it "formidable, flamboyant and fantastical - it's a seductive, carnal journey of self-discovery". Shane Slater of Film Actually added it was "weird, provocative, funny and ultimately, surprisingly sweet".

iMDB have also ranked the film highly with a 8.5 out of 10 score.

Poor Things cast

With Emma Stone in the main role as Bella, Poor Things is actual jam packed with star quality. Alongside Stone is Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn, Willem Dafoe as Dr. Godwin "God" Baxter and Christopher Abbott as Alfie Blessington.

Elsewhere, there are roles for Kathryn Hunter as Madame Swiney, Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley, Hanna Schygulla as Martha Von Kurtzroc, Margaret Qualley as Felicity, Vicki Pepperdine as Mrs. Prim, Suzy Bemba as Toinette, Tom Stourton as Steward, Wayne Brett as Priest, Carminho as Fado Singing Woman, Jerskin Fendrix as Lisbon Restaurant Musician and .Ramy Youssef as Max McCandles.

Poor Things release date, run time and age rating

First premiered at the 80th Venice Film Festival last September, the film has already picked up a number of awards before it has even been released in the UK, however, it is now just days from release with Poor Things set for a UK wide release on 12 January 2024.