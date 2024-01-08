The likes of Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone and Carey Mulligan are all battling it out to win the heralded Best Actress award at the 2024 Oscars. Here are the latest Oscar 2024 odds.

Awards season is well underway following a supremely successful year in film, with the Golden Globes throwing up a number of surprising winners already.

And, of course, no awards season would be complete without the always highly anticipated Academy Awards, which is set to take place on March 10 and will see the year's biggest films Oppenheimer, Barbie and Poor Things go head to head for a number of awards.

Here are the latest odds for the Best Actress award at the Oscars in 2024*.

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Lily Gladstone - 8/15 Lily Gladstone is the favourite for the Oscar after her starring role in The Killers Of The Flower Moon.

2 . Emma Stone - 11/8 Emma Stone took home Best Actress for Poor Things at the Golden Globes are is second favourite to lift the same award at this year's Oscars.

3 . Carey Mulligan - 13/2 British actress Mulligan is one of the big favourites for the Best Actress award after her exceptional portrayal of Felicia Montealegre in Maestro.