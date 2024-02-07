From highly anticipated football documentaries to riveting new true crime, February is sure to be a mammoth hit for Netflix as they upload a host of great new releases.
In a month that promises to be true crime heavy, there are a number of excellent new series that delve into the some of the world's worst crimes, while the highly anticipated third season of Sunderland Til I Die and Avatar: The Last Airbender is launched later in the month.
Want to know what you should tune into throughout the next month? Here are the 10 best new series on Netflix that we recommend you tune into.