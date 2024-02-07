All Sections
What are the best new series coming to Netflix in February? Cr. Netflix.What are the best new series coming to Netflix in February? Cr. Netflix.
What are the best new series coming to Netflix in February? Cr. Netflix.

New On Netflix: Here are 10 of the best new series on Netflix UK in February 2024

Here are the best new series coming to Netflix UK in February 2024 - from Avatar: The Last Airbender to Sunderland Til I Die.

By Graham Falk
Published 30th Jan 2024, 13:24 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 08:44 GMT

From highly anticipated football documentaries to riveting new true crime, February is sure to be a mammoth hit for Netflix as they upload a host of great new releases.

In a month that promises to be true crime heavy, there are a number of excellent new series that delve into the some of the world's worst crimes, while the highly anticipated third season of Sunderland Til I Die and Avatar: The Last Airbender is launched later in the month.

Want to know what you should tune into throughout the next month? Here are the 10 best new series on Netflix that we recommend you tune into.

The highly anticipated third season of this football documentary lands almost four years after season two and is always a riveting watch.

1. Sunderland Til I Die (Season 3) - 13 February

Netflix live action series Avatar: The Last Airbender will land on the platform later in the month but is one of the most highly anticipated new series of the year.

2. Avatar: The Last Airbender - 22 February

The bizarre true story begins when we learn about Raëlism, also known as Raëlianism, a UFO religion founded in 1970s France by Claude Vorilhon, now known as Raël, and how it spiralled into a controversial cult.

3. Rael: The Last Prophet - 7 February

David Tennant starts in this crime drama. Set in a rural Scottish community, it follows a man as he becomes the number one suspect when his own house is set on fire, killing his wife and their three children.

4. Deadwater Fell - 7 February

