The new Netflix documentary on English footballing icon David Beckham has had the world talking - but what if Netflix turned to the magic of the Scottish Premiership for inspiration? Graham Falk has drawn up some pitches.

Scott Brown vs Alfredo Morelos. Cr. Getty Images

Duncan Ferguson

Do I really need to explain why a documentary on the legendary former Everton striker needs a documentary?

The Stirling born striker is one of Scottish football's most fascinating characters. He is one of the only men in football history to receive a conviction for an on an on-the-field incident after headbutting John McStay. He's also received a £100 fine for headbutting a policeman when he was young.

He went on to become one of the most-feared centre forwards in the English Premier League with Everton, scoring over 50 goals for a club which loved him so much. He even has a tattoo of the Toffees badge. He also had a stint as manager at all-vegan football club Forest Green Rovers last season where he gave everyone an unconvincing impression that he enjoyed their fake meat pies.

There'd be a mountain of things to discuss. There's even scope for a true crime documentary series because Ferguson suffered not one but THREE burglary attempts on his home. During one, he reportedly caught the perpatrator and simply sat on him until the police arrived.

He already has a symphonic poem as a "musical portrait" of Ferguson, titled Barlinnie Nine. Why not a good old dramatised documentary?

Predicted documentary title: Behind Bars to Vegan Pies: The Duncan Ferguson Story

Alfredo Morelos

Whether you loved him or hated him, the Scottish Premiership era of Alfredo - or 'El Buffalo' if you prefer - was a memorable one.

H was a player who looked like he could gnaw the legs off a bear and yet had a simultaneously delightful relationship with balloon parties which he and his wife reportedly produced for any given occasion.

Scored a goal? Balloon party! Made it to the Europa League final? Balloon party? Woken up successfully? Balloon party! Managed to not get a red card for all of 90 minutes? Balloon party!

Arriving from Finland as an angry young man with a keen eye for goal, Morelos quickly found love on the blue side of Glasgow and become their main man almost instantly due to his strength, aggression and goal-scoring ability.

'Alfie' always came with a downside though, receiving an astonishing eight red cards during his time in Scotland. He was an enigma and a maverick . A documentary of the life of times of Alfredo Morelos in Scotland would be a must-watch - and would definitely deserve a balloon party launch event. Predicted documentary title: Alfredo: In The Buff

Jason Cummings

If you look up the word 'character' in the dictionary, you will likely find the words 'Jason Cummings' in the description.

The former Hibs and Rangers striker - nicknamed Cumdog - is madcap off the pitch, but the fact that he ended up in the footballing wilderness only to appear in the World Cup a few years later for his adopted country of Australia is worth an episode (if not a whole series) alone.

From fighting with Scottish wrestling hero Grado all the way to kicking off at Olivier Giroud for not swapping shirts with him when he played against France, Cummings is a character worth exploring in depth.

Predicted documentary title: Cumdog: An Australian Madman

Andy Considine

Look, the 36-year-old former Aberdeen icon may not be the first choice for a documentary. However, when you consider the impact his stag doo video of him dancing in drag to 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie" by Baccara had on Scottish football fans, you have to admit it would be worth a watch.

A deep dive into why he sucks his finger in such a seductive way? Interviews with David Marshall on why his penalty save to take Scotland to Euro 2020 was immortalised by a 70s disco track? The fact he didn't even get called up to Euro 2020? Come on, it would be a laugh.

Predicted documentary title: The Stag Do That Almost Won Scotland The Euros

Scott Brown

Ah, 'Broony'. A man so addicted to the hardman image, fans thought he was actually bald for over a decade until he started growing the thickest mop of black hair while on vacation in Fleetwood.

A total of 55 Scotland caps, 10 Scottish Premiership titles and two Players' Player of the Year awards, our Scott wasn't a bad footballer but is best known for his clashes with the aforementioned Alfredo and the likes of El-Hadji Diouf during some firy Old Firm clashes.

Would we want to see more of that in a dramatic Netflix style doc? Yes. Yes we most definitely would.