Sunderland Til I Die is returning next month. Cr. Getty Images.

Released around the time that all conquering clubs such as Manchester City were launching their own stylised documentaries that showed their ultimate triumphs, Sunderland Til I Die was a grittier, more authentic brother that detailed exactly what it was like to follow a club that was as the centre of its community but was limping from one disaster to the next.

Produced by Fulwell 73, the Netflix docu-series introduced us to Sunderland AFC, one of the biggest clubs in English football, as they dropped to their lowest ebb in their proud history. Intended to be a phoenix rises from the ashes tale, season one was intended to be the story of how the Wearside club bounced back from Premier League relegation at the first time of asking - only to be relegated for the second year in succession and into the third tier of English football.

It was a far cry from the success story the producers had originally planned but as football fans from across the globe became addicted to the story of the Stadium of Light club and its long suffering fans, the show was an unlikely success story in part due to the face and simply continued to follow their beloved team. When a second series was released in 2020, it followed the Black Cats change in ownership and attempts to achieve promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking in the 2018-2019 season - when the club's supporters were once again dealt with the ultimate heartbreak under their new disastrous owners, it provided fantastic TV drama - unless you were a Sunderland fan, of course.

However, as the Wearsiders continued to strive to break out of their League One hell and reached the Play Offs in May 2022, producers Fulwell73 sneakily brought out their cameras again and, shortly afterwards, confirmed that the hit show will be returning for a third - and final - season.

With the new series now having a confirmed release date, here is everything you need to know about the return of Sunderland Til I Die.

How many episodes are in Sunderland Til I Die season 3

The third season of the documentary will be shorter than both the previous series and is just three episodes long - though it will undoubtedly have a far more uplifting ended then the previous two series finales if you're a Sunderland fan.

While not yet confirmed, each episode is expected to be around 45 minutes long.

Sunderland Til I Die season 3 release date

Confirmed to be the final season of the series, the third season of the documentary will land on Netflix UK on February 13. Each episode of the series will be available to watch at 8.01am on the morning of release.