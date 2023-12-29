Netflix have launched a number of highly rated true crime TV series in 2023. Here are the top 10 most highly rated, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

While true crime documentaries have certainly found a home on Netflix over the last decade, it can often be difficult to choose which one to watch!

From chilling serial killers all the way to the world's most notorious crime lords and everything in between, Netflix have launched a series of addictive and intriguing true crime documentaries in 2023 - and now we have the list of their top 10 most highly rated new releases thanks to Rotten Tomatoes.

Want to know which true crime TV show you should delve into next? Here is the list of the 10 best released on Netflix in 2023, using Rotten Tomatoes rankings.

1 . Escaping Twin Flames - 100% This highly ranked true crime documentary arrived with little fanfare but has a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series features the Twin Flames Universe, a controversial community that offers advice on people looking for love - and exposes how the community has hurt these people.

2 . Take Care Of Maya - 92% This docuseries was one of the most talked about Netflix true crime series of 2023 as we were told the devastating tale of young Maya Kowalski as her parents discover she may have a rare illness - but doctors begin to question her parents.

3 . The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker - 92% We've all heard and seen the story of 'heroic' Kai, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker and internet sensation. But do you know what eventually became of the viral internet star? It will definitely shock you...