Best New Films on Netflix February 2024: Here are the top 10 best new films coming to Netflix UK
It has been a stellar start to the new year for streaming giant Netflix and now as we enter February, the list of great new movies on the streamer is only getting better.
While 2023 saw a huge recovery for Netflix after a shaky start to the year previous, it will be 2024 where the platform continues to hold its position as the world's premier streaming service if it continues to add this list of new and classic hits.
However, we know time is precious and that it can be difficult to know which film to tune into with so many new editions this coming February, so we've saved you the job of searching your Netflix login by assessing which 10 films landing on Netflix in February will be the best to watch.